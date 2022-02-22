The Saudi-Pakistan Al-Samsam 8 military exercise kicks off







The activities of the joint exercise "Al Samsam 8" between the Royal Saudi Land Forces and the Pakistani Army kicked off today, in the presence of the Military Attaché at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad, Major General Pilot Awad bin Abdullah Al-Zahrani, Commander of the 37th Brigade Major General Javed Dost, and a number of officers from the Saudi and Pakistani sides. At the Counter Terrorism Training Center in Pakistan.During the ceremony, Major General P.S.C. Jawed Dost stressed the complete readiness and readiness of all participating forces to participate in this exercise, indicating the development of all strategic and field plans for the stages of its implementation to ensure maximum success, explaining that the exercise will contribute to achieving a set of important considerations, foremost of which is the integration of expertise between the forces. The Royal Saudi Wilderness, the Pakistani Army and the teamwork spirit.