What's new

The Saudi-Pakistan Al-Samsam 8 military exercise kicks off

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
24,134
19
26,167
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
To achieve a set of important considerations, on top of which is the integration of experiences

1645566398739.png

The activities of the joint exercise "Al Samsam 8" between the Royal Saudi Land Forces and the Pakistani Army kicked off today, in the presence of the Military Attaché at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad, Major General Pilot Awad bin Abdullah Al-Zahrani, Commander of the 37th Brigade Major General Javed Dost, and a number of officers from the Saudi and Pakistani sides. At the Counter Terrorism Training Center in Pakistan.

During the ceremony, Major General P.S.C. Jawed Dost stressed the complete readiness and readiness of all participating forces to participate in this exercise, indicating the development of all strategic and field plans for the stages of its implementation to ensure maximum success, explaining that the exercise will contribute to achieving a set of important considerations, foremost of which is the integration of expertise between the forces. The Royal Saudi Wilderness, the Pakistani Army and the teamwork spirit.


https://sabq.org/saudia/انطلاق-تمرين-الصمصام-8-العسكري-السعودي-الباكستاني
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

The SC
Sanaa shakes after coalition targeting Houthi ballistic missile stores
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
Titanium100
Titanium100
The SC
Israel supplies the UAE with the latest laser system in the world to protect its planes from missile attacks | C-MUSIC SYSTEM
2
Replies
24
Views
977
The SC
The SC
The SC
Avanti 2200 Corvette Jubail for the Saudi Navy begins sea trials
Replies
8
Views
595
The SC
The SC
The SC
Israel and Morocco are developing a project to manufacture drones in Morocco
Replies
5
Views
463
The SC
The SC
The SC
A "secret" Chinese military facility in the UAE worries India and the US
Replies
3
Views
590
Wilhelm II
Wilhelm II

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom