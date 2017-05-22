The Saudi Navy is about to buy amphibious ships (LPD)

The corvette contract between the Saudi Navy and the Spanish shipbuilder Navantia could have an extension..Saudi Arabia is interested in buying two amphibious ships to transport troops, armored vehicles, helicopters and landing boats. The desire of the Saudi navy was timidly announced in the spring of last year ... but what was initially just a desire is now almost real!The Saudi government hopes to get a strong offer in this new marine project, and LA VOZ has learned that Navantia's engineering department has been working for months on designing and developing two amphibious ships that adapt to the customer's requirements, and on this basis Navaneta's engineers took the two amphibious ships from the Spanish Navy Galicia and Castilla as a base for modifications, these two ships can carry 4 helicopters in their hangar and the possibility of transporting up to 600 soldiers in addition to tanks and armored vehicles, and also includes inside it a hospitalLast week, the Saudi ambassador to Spain, Prince Mansour bin Khalid Al-Farhan, visited the company to see the progress of the corvettes manufacturing program, and he also visited the company's docks in Porto Real to see its ability to carry out manufacturing work at the size of amphibious ships.Nevertheless, this new contract must pass through the cabinet of the new left-wing government, and their approval seems somewhat complicated if we take into account the left-wing coalition in it, which had reservations about a previous bomb deal because of which Saudi Arabia almost canceled the purchase of corvettes without the intervention of the royal family of Spain.