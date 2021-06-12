The Saudi National Security Services Company signs a Memorandum of Understanding with Thales to promote integrated security solutions in the Kingdom





​

The National Security Services Company (SAIF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Thales to promote integrated security solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The agreement will see the establishment of a framework for establishing security control centers, developing high-tech training and operations services, and providing security consultancy.In 2020, the Public Investment Fund launched the National Security Services Company (“Saif”) with the aim of developing the private security sector and services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The organization directly supports private civil security initiatives within the framework of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, while providing the best security solutions by combining the expertise of trained cadres with local and international practices.The partnership will benefit from Thales' vision to develop national capabilities through innovation, education and local industry, as the two companies will work closely to enhance the Kingdom's capabilities in providing integrated security solutions in various areas of Thales' expertise. The group provides organizations, cities, industries and operators with comprehensive and intelligent security solutions to protect critical infrastructures, processes, people and data. As a global high-tech company, Thales supports operators in making critical decisions through key digital technologies: connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.In this context, Turki bin Maatouq Al-Thunayan, CEO of the National Security Services Company, said: “Our ambition in Saif is to be an honorable and trustworthy partner for the Kingdom, the community and the entities we protect. Our partnership with Thales is an important step towards accelerating the realization of our ambitions to upgrade security services in the Kingdom and build a prosperous future that benefits from the best technologies in the world.”Pascal Lesoligny, Chairman and CEO of Thales in Saudi Arabia, said: “As a long-term partner to the Kingdom, we are honored to work with a strong, ambitious and visionary company such as Saif. At Thales, we have a deep understanding of local security requirements as a result of providing integrated security solutions to key infrastructure over the past 50 years in the Kingdom. By combining our innovative solutions, global experience and local knowledge, Thales and Saif will work together towards a future we can all trust in Saudi Arabia.”