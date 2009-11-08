The Saudi Helicopter Company signs an agreement with Airbus; For the purchase of 26 helicopters

The helicopter company signs an agreement with Airbus; For the purchase of 26 helicopters, including: - 20 H145 helicopters - 6 ACH160 helicoptersThis type of aircraft is required in all regions of the Kingdom, practical, inexpensive, and has high economic returns..The company will become the largest helicopter operator in the Middle East. It will operate in Neom, Al-Ula and the Arabian Gulf to transport tourists for tourism and entertainment projects.