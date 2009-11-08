What's new

The Saudi Helicopter Company signs an agreement with Airbus; For the purchase of 26 helicopters

Feb 13, 2012
The helicopter company signs an agreement with Airbus; For the purchase of 26 helicopters, including: - 20 H145 helicopters - 6 ACH160 helicopters





https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1478335985205321732

This type of aircraft is required in all regions of the Kingdom, practical, inexpensive, and has high economic returns..

The company will become the largest helicopter operator in the Middle East. It will operate in Neom, Al-Ula and the Arabian Gulf to transport tourists for tourism and entertainment projects.
 
