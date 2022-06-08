What's new

The Saudi Haboob drone has successfully linked the capabilities of the aircraft via satellite

"Saudi-made 🇸🇦" Haboob drone succeeded in flying for a distance of 200 km, where the capabilities of the aircraft were linked via satellites to give it a greater operational range

The plane was linked by the "Saudi" SGS1 satellite, which was approved by the Crown Prince in 2018.

1654663714446.png


The integration of the SATCOM and the extension of the range via satellite communication included two Haboob and Samoom Drones, and it is certain that it will include the rest of the fleet of drones..

1654663784720.png


The satellite-guided version contains communication equipment ToT from the Turkish company CTech..
 

