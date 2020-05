The Saudi General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI)reviews with the military and security authorities..

​

21 targeted military technology that will develop and localize it during the five years Upcoming through the strategy of the research and technology sector

On the 21 technologies that target the research and technology strategy to develop and localize it, Dr. Hatem Beheiri stressed that these technologies involve seven areas: electro optics, directed energy, radar, radio communication, cybersecurity techniques, electromagnetic weapons and artificial intelligence.