The Saudi Air Force celebrates the graduation of the "132" technical students

The SC

Feb 13, 2012
Graduating technicians in the maintenance and operation of warplanes, and meeting the needs of the Air Force from various specialties..There are forty-six scientific and technical majors that students study and train to work on after graduation at the Air Force Base..

The first batch of students graduated from the institute in 1970, and the institute is currently graduating thousands of technical students ..

The 132nd graduation:




There is approximately 300 new technicians every six months, Apart from those who study abroad..

It is around 1000 new technicians per year.. and as this is the 132nd graduation.. we can assume there are 132 000 + Saudi air force technicians by now!!!

According to what is known studies are not easy,. in addition to the intensive English language program..
 
