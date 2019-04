Relatives mourn during the funeral procession of the victims of Samjhauta express blast in Karachi, Pakistan on February 22, 2007 [File: Athar Hussain/Reuters]

opposition Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ), as well as some Indian media organisations

tried to blame Pakistan-based terror groups for the attack

An investigation by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) eventually concluded that the attack was carried out by four men

Hindu far-right group Abhinav Bharat

The Indian home minister, Rajnath Singh, also made it clear the government will not pursue an appeal; instead, he said that it is his "personal stand" that "Pakistan is always responsible for such terrorist attacks."

In the same interview, he also claimed that the plot to bomb Muslim targets across the country was blessed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (

RSS

) leaders Mohan Bhagwat and Indresh Kumar

In October 2015, Rohini Salian, public prosecutor in the 2008 Malegaon case, claimed that since the Hindu nationalist party came to power, members of the NIA had told her to "go soft" on cases of "saffron terror"

resulted in the acquittal of all suspects with links to Hindu far-right groups

