The sad irony of today's fatal MiG-21 crash

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
35,350
165
123,523
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The sad irony of today's fatal MiG-21 crash
Death of Group Captain Ashish Gupta, a seasoned fighter pilot, in a MiG-21 Bison fighter crash today over has cast a pall of gloom over the Indian Air Force.


Shiv Aroor

Shiv Aroor New DelhiMarch 17, 2021UPDATED: March 17, 2021 19:48 IST
Mig21 crash indian air force

File photo of a MiG-21 fighter aircraft.


Two MiG-21 crashes 71 days apart. In one, the Commanding Officer of the squadron survived. In the second, the man who was to replace him as Commanding Officer, didn't. A bitter irony that has emerged in the latest tragedy to hit the Indian Air Force.
The death of Group Captain Ashish Gupta, a seasoned fighter pilot, in a MiG-21 Bison fighter crash today over Central India has cast an especially dark pall of gloom over the Indian Air Force.
The officer was on a combat training mission, which ended in an emergency he apparently couldn't eject from. While a Court of Inquiry will go into every last detail of what happened, the irony is a deeply tragic one.
Earlier posted to the IAF's Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TCDE), late Group Captain Gupta was all set to take charge as the Commanding Officer of a frontline MiG-21 squadron in Rajasthan last month -- a move that was delayed by January MiG-21 fighter crash in January in Suratgarh, in which the then Commanding Officer of the squadron Group Captain Nitin Nayal had managed to eject.
That the outgoing and inbound Commanding Officers of the same frontline MiG-21 squadron faced crashing aircraft just over two months apart is only the latest in a saga of controversy surrounding the vintage Soviet aircraft type.
Months before the pair of MiG-21 accidents, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria had flown in a MiG-21 Bison in Suratgarh in August last year.
Once operated in a huge numbers as the backbone of the Indian Air Force, four squadrons of the type remain. Upgrades and upkeep have kept the jets not just fit for flight, but effective in combat too.

It was a MiG-21 Bison that went head to head with inbound Pakistan Air Force jets in the post-Balakot air skirmish over the Line of Control.
But a spate of crashes, many of them fatal, has amplified the urge to see the backs of these ageing jets as quickly as possible.
The Indian Air Force will soon have its first full squadron of indigenous Tejas jets. With the IAF signing up for over 100 more Tejas jets, most of them of an improved variety, the IAF leadership could theoretically be in a position to hasten the retirement of its MiG-21 fighters.
The challenges of squadron strength and depleting numbers, however, make any drastic moves unlikely and difficult.
The IAF has consistently held that there is never a single compromise on keeping aircraft flightworthy, no matter how old they are. Apart from the sheer number of flight hours generated by these jets, several other variables have crept in from time to time across accidents involving MiG-21s, including quality control in license manufacture of MiG-21s by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, availability of quality spares and, quite simply, the age of the jets themselves.
While vastly improved over their baseline variants, it is still true that the IAF has been using MiG-21s since the late 1960s.
Arguments that the MiG-21s ought to be retired post haste since brand new Rafale jets are trickling in also don't really hold weight.
The Indian Air Force has acknowledged the legacy leap provided by the Rafales, but wisdom, experience and doctrine still dictates there is no replacement for sheer numbers of airframes that an air force can throw into a fight.
India's airspace and security atmosphere since early 2019, and right through 2020, has proven that the need for credible, dependable airpower is being felt more than at any time since the Kargil conflict.
The IAF, Army and Navy have lost at least 60 aircraft and helicopters in crashes just since 2015-2016,
which have claimed well over 70 lives, in a grim reminder of the unacceptably high military crash rate in India.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
35,350
165
123,523
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Jobless Jack said:
When you are planning 2 front war.. This is no where near enough
Click to expand...
Making statements just to convince your bewildered public is not exactly planning.
No country with the exception of one or two super powers can even dream of fighting a two front war....specially when on one front you are out numbered and out gunned.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
11,841
13
29,936
Country
United States
Location
United States
Areesh said:
Group captains and Air commodores doing training missions

Nice work IAF :tup:
Click to expand...
To retain officers in their services the Indian military fast tracks "Hindutva" promotion by tons! Every commissioned Hindutva officer in the IA is guaranteed to retire as a Major General at the least....

*Looks like a panic attack hearing another "Babur" is getting at the helms of the IAF's nemesis
 
D

Desi_Guy

FULL MEMBER
Dec 21, 2014
198
-6
169
Country
India
Location
India
Windjammer said:
With over 250 SU-30s and over 100 Mirage-2000s and MiG-29s combined plus 100 + upgraded Jaguars.....how is the IAF lacking modern equipment.
Click to expand...
That’s true jammer!
However the thing is India has to counter Pakistan and China at the same time. Rafales has definitely given a breathing space to the establishment however the fact remains China is on another level when it comes to level playing field (the Himalayas save us for now)
India and Indians have to realise the ultimate enemy of the state is China.
BTW it’s less to do with Pakistan and more with competition.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
35,350
165
123,523
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Desi_Guy said:
That’s true jammer!
However the thing is India has to counter Pakistan and China at the same time. Rafales has definitely given a breathing space to the establishment however the fact remains China is on another level when it comes to level playing field (the Himalayas save us for now)
India and Indians have to realise the ultimate enemy of the state is China.
BTW it’s less to do with Pakistan and more with competition.
Click to expand...
What is baffling is the fact as why IAF still continues to hold on to MiG-21s.....it had already retired the 23 and 27 but still operating the 21s.....considering their service record, 21s should have gone first and in any case, IAF could have easily replaced them by say acquiring some even used Mirage-2000s.
 
PDF

PDF

STAFF
May 1, 2015
2,826
10
4,031
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I never understand that why do we have such a high casualty rate. Generally, the pilots of Western Countries survive more than us South Asian nations when fighter jet crashes. Or maybe it is just a wrong perception on my part.
 
F-6 enthusiast

F-6 enthusiast

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 27, 2021
49
0
55
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Myth_buster_1 said:
Also mig21 bison is a modern fighter jet and the air frame is as old as paf f16 and iaf mig29 and m2k fleet. Also the mig model iaf uses is more modern then paf f7 which is based on early 1950s design.
Click to expand...
As a point defence interceptor it can be argued that it is somewhat good. Main problems are the amount of fuel it can carry (limited range), delta wing limitations and the size of the radar
 
alibaz

alibaz

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 26, 2007
4,147
0
2,688
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Any suspected cause of accident surfaced so far? Did pilot make any attempt to eject or reported aircraft malfunction before crash?
 
