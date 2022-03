Rules for invading a smaller country



1) De-humanize the people by calling them Nazis and racist.

2) Kill the de-humanized civilians.

3) Destroying their identity and things that they are proud of.

4) Destroy the culture and force new morals down their throat.





The US also did this. Therefore, I also condemn what the US did in the past. And I condemn what the Russians are doing in the present. However, I will condemn present Russian actions more strongly than US actions of the past.