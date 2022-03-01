What's new

The Russians have about $120 billion to be frozen in Western banks | Economie

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
26,675
25
18,384
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.mediarunsearch.co.uk

The Russians have about $120 billion to be frozen in Western banks | Economie

Russian citizens had at least $122.3 billion deposited with Western banks as of September 2021, according to data provided by these institutions to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The...
www.mediarunsearch.co.uk www.mediarunsearch.co.uk

Russian citizens had at least $122.3 billion deposited with Western banks as of September 2021, according to data provided by these institutions to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

The figure gives an idea of the money now frozen in Western banks, with the sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe on Russian assets due to the invasion of Ukraine.

  • EU sanctions against the Russian Central Bank come into force
  • Europe, the United States and Canada have decided to ban Russian banks from using Swift

“The impact is not just limited to Russia,” says an economist on Swift’s exclusion of Russian banks.


It is curious that the Russians prefer French banks, since 24.9 billion dollars are deposited in institutions in these countries. Then comes the $23.2 billion in Swiss banks.
Click to expand...
Russian money in American banks amounted to $20.2 billion and in British banks $14.5 billion.

In countries such as Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and Chile, Russians did not have deposits in local banks.

However, the figures reported to the BIS seem very modest, including due to frequent capital flight in Russia. Apparently, there is a lot of practice to hide the origin of money through opaque entities.

Some analysts estimate that Switzerland alone receives between $5 billion and $10 billion in additional Russian money annually.

The Swiss government said last week that Swiss banks will no longer accept any money from people and companies on sanctions lists. The question that the Swiss government must decide today is whether to freeze the funds already deposited by the Russians.
https://www.mediarunsearch.co.uk/th...-portuguese-economy-to-grow-by-4-4-this-year/
Swiss President Ignazio Cassis told French television that it was “very likely” that the government would decide to tighten sanctions against Russia at a meeting on Monday. But he refused to confirm whether the country would fully follow the United States and Europe in financial sanctions against the Russian elite who support Vladimir Putin in his invasion of Ukraine.


The European Commission and partner countries condemn the attack on Ukraine and agree to Russia's withdrawal from Swift


The European Commission and partner countries condemn the attack on Ukraine and agree to Russia’s withdrawal from Swift
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

FULL MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
533
-3
517
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Hamartia Antidote said:
www.mediarunsearch.co.uk

The Russians have about $120 billion to be frozen in Western banks | Economie

Russian citizens had at least $122.3 billion deposited with Western banks as of September 2021, according to data provided by these institutions to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The...
www.mediarunsearch.co.uk www.mediarunsearch.co.uk

Russian citizens had at least $122.3 billion deposited with Western banks as of September 2021, according to data provided by these institutions to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

The figure gives an idea of the money now frozen in Western banks, with the sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe on Russian assets due to the invasion of Ukraine.

  • EU sanctions against the Russian Central Bank come into force
  • Europe, the United States and Canada have decided to ban Russian banks from using Swift

“The impact is not just limited to Russia,” says an economist on Swift’s exclusion of Russian banks.



Russian money in American banks amounted to $20.2 billion and in British banks $14.5 billion.

In countries such as Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and Chile, Russians did not have deposits in local banks.

However, the figures reported to the BIS seem very modest, including due to frequent capital flight in Russia. Apparently, there is a lot of practice to hide the origin of money through opaque entities.

Some analysts estimate that Switzerland alone receives between $5 billion and $10 billion in additional Russian money annually.

The Swiss government said last week that Swiss banks will no longer accept any money from people and companies on sanctions lists. The question that the Swiss government must decide today is whether to freeze the funds already deposited by the Russians.
https://www.mediarunsearch.co.uk/th...-portuguese-economy-to-grow-by-4-4-this-year/
Swiss President Ignazio Cassis told French television that it was “very likely” that the government would decide to tighten sanctions against Russia at a meeting on Monday. But he refused to confirm whether the country would fully follow the United States and Europe in financial sanctions against the Russian elite who support Vladimir Putin in his invasion of Ukraine.


The European Commission and partner countries condemn the attack on Ukraine and agree to Russia's withdrawal from Swift's withdrawal from Swift


The European Commission and partner countries condemn the attack on Ukraine and agree to Russia’s withdrawal from Swift
Click to expand...


This is a great lesson for others that never trust and put your assets in Western Banks and Western currencies.

Chinese Yuan or Gold are the best.
 
N

nahtanbob

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
8,829
-43
2,899
Country
United States
Location
United States
Hamartia Antidote said:
www.mediarunsearch.co.uk

The Russians have about $120 billion to be frozen in Western banks | Economie

Russian citizens had at least $122.3 billion deposited with Western banks as of September 2021, according to data provided by these institutions to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The...
www.mediarunsearch.co.uk www.mediarunsearch.co.uk

Russian citizens had at least $122.3 billion deposited with Western banks as of September 2021, according to data provided by these institutions to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

The figure gives an idea of the money now frozen in Western banks, with the sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe on Russian assets due to the invasion of Ukraine.

  • EU sanctions against the Russian Central Bank come into force
  • Europe, the United States and Canada have decided to ban Russian banks from using Swift

“The impact is not just limited to Russia,” says an economist on Swift’s exclusion of Russian banks.



Russian money in American banks amounted to $20.2 billion and in British banks $14.5 billion.

In countries such as Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and Chile, Russians did not have deposits in local banks.

However, the figures reported to the BIS seem very modest, including due to frequent capital flight in Russia. Apparently, there is a lot of practice to hide the origin of money through opaque entities.

Some analysts estimate that Switzerland alone receives between $5 billion and $10 billion in additional Russian money annually.

The Swiss government said last week that Swiss banks will no longer accept any money from people and companies on sanctions lists. The question that the Swiss government must decide today is whether to freeze the funds already deposited by the Russians.
https://www.mediarunsearch.co.uk/th...-portuguese-economy-to-grow-by-4-4-this-year/
Swiss President Ignazio Cassis told French television that it was “very likely” that the government would decide to tighten sanctions against Russia at a meeting on Monday. But he refused to confirm whether the country would fully follow the United States and Europe in financial sanctions against the Russian elite who support Vladimir Putin in his invasion of Ukraine.


The European Commission and partner countries condemn the attack on Ukraine and agree to Russia's withdrawal from Swift's withdrawal from Swift


The European Commission and partner countries condemn the attack on Ukraine and agree to Russia’s withdrawal from Swift
Click to expand...

Does the freeze impact Russian government accounts only ? Seizing accounts of ordinary citizens seems harsh to me

Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
This is a great lesson for others that never trust and put your assets in Western Banks and Western currencies.

Chinese Yuan or Gold are the best.
Click to expand...

what is stopping you ?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
EXPLAINER: What is Swift, and what would happen if Russia is banned?
Replies
0
Views
157
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
As sanctions start, Russia's trade flow shifting towards China
Replies
1
Views
215
hualushui
H
beijingwalker
China opposes US, EU sanctions against Russia; says will carry out normal trade with Moscow
Replies
1
Views
167
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
R
Pakistani-American Banker Heads SWIFT, The World's Biggest InterBank Payments System
Replies
1
Views
101
RiazHaq
R
beijingwalker
Russia may keep US out of joint space project due to sanctions; plans to rope in China instead: space chief
Replies
3
Views
219
Oldman1
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom