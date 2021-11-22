The Russian-Ukraine war could break-out as soon as this January - Says KYIV

Large scale Russian offensive possible in January, Ukraine says

Author of the article:ReutersNatalia ZinetsDec 03, 2021 • 16 hours agoKYIV — Russia has massed more than 94,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders and may be gearing up for a large-scale military offensive at the end of January, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov told parliament on Friday, citing intelligence reports.Reznikov said Ukraine would not do anything to provoke the situation but was ready to fight back if Russia launched an attack.Ukraine and its NATO allies have sounded the alarm about Russian troop movements near Ukraine’s borders this year, sparking worries that a simmering conflict in eastern Ukraine could erupt into open war.“Our intelligence analyzes all scenarios, including the worst,” Reznikov said. “It notes that the likelihood of a large-scale escalation from Russia exists. The most likely time to reach readiness for an escalation will be the end of January.”Ukraine has pressed its European Union and NATO allies this week to prepare a tough package of sanctions to ward off Russia from launching an offensive.Moscow in turn has accused Ukraine and the United States of destabilizing behavior and suggested that Kyiv might be preparing to launch its own offensive in eastern Ukraine, which Ukrainian authorities strongly deny.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday warned Moscow of the “severe costs” Russia would pay in case of an escalation, urging his Russian counterpart to seek a diplomatic exit from the crisis.Blinken said it was likely that Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin would speak soon.Work is under way to arrange a video call between them, the Kremlin said on Friday, a day after their top diplomats met to discuss the Ukraine crisis.Ukraine’s ties with Russia collapsed in 2014 after Moscow-backed forces seized territory in eastern Ukraine that Kyiv wants back. Kyiv says some 14,000 people have been killed in fighting since then.Since the latest crisis started, Moscow has set out demands for legally binding security guarantees from the West that NATO will not admit Ukraine as a member or deploy missile systems there to target Russia.Ukraine says Russia has no say over its ambitions to join the NATO alliance and dismissed any security guarantees as illegitimate.“Escalation is a likely scenario, but not inevitable, and our task is to prevent it,” Reznikov said. “We must make the price of escalation unacceptable for the aggressor.” (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)