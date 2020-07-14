The Russian Su-57 Stealth is preparing to be equipped with a very advanced engine that has no equal in the world

The Russian izdeliye 30 engine of the Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet closes the huge gap that used to be between the Russian and Western engines.Russian jet engines are inferior to American engines but with the entry of the Izdeliye 30, Russia will be able to significantly close the gap with its Western counterparts.The Izdeliye 30 engine is similar to the single engine of the American F-35 in terms of serrated edges, but of course, it is double in the Su-57. The difference is that this engine is better in terms of using plasma in the caliper chambers (the ultimate combustion chambers) resulting in excellent handling of the combustion products and thus reducing the footprint significantly even at high speeds. In addition, this engine enables the fighter to exceed the speed of sound without the need to turn on the afterburner.Integration of the plasma ignition system and the thrust vector control system. The developed apertures will ensure the simultaneous ignition of the plasma arc by kerosene. This will help to avoid the emission of a fire column from the nozzle due to excess fuel in the combustion chamber. Thus, the fighter's visibility in the infrared and radio wave range is significantly reduced.There are two pictures of the Su-57, which is equipped with two different engines together, one of the fourth generation engine S117, which we usually see it with, and the fifth generation engine Izdeliye 30 during trials held in 2017 to make comparisons between the two engines.This engine has an intake that withstands temperatures in the 2000-2100K ranges which is better than the F-35 engines. The Izdeliye 30 is more fuel efficient than most Western engines and has a thrust of 103 kN and with an afterburner close to 180 kN, veteran pilot Chris Bolton said on his Twitter account.Another commented that with the very low rate and limited new models, the West is heading into a recession. The Russians and the Chinese are closing in on that gap, and sooner than people can imagine.