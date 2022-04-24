What's new

The Russian Nuclear Threat is real

The SC

Russia is the first country in the force of nuclear deterrence, its nuclear arsenal is unknown in size, and its hidden power is much more than it appears, and Russia has half of the nuclear bombs in the world, more than six thousand nuclear bombs, and more than 1,600 active nuclear warheads.

Putin did not hint at the power of his nuclear deterrence in vain. Rather, he knows the extent of the terror caused by his nuclear weapon: on land, at sea and in the air.

from the land; Intercontinental ballistic missiles constitute a transcontinental terror, and they are on fixed, moving and underground platforms. Russia possesses the Sarmat RS-28 ICBM missile, known as the "Doomsday" missile, whose danger lies in its defense system capable of deterring any enemy missile. It can also penetrate any defense system in the world.

1650773016699.png


1650773167844.png



From the air; Moscow possesses the largest strategic nuclear bomber known as Tupolev Tu-160 strategic bomber, dubbed the White Swan (Belyj Lebeď) and codenamed Blackjack by NATO, which carries ballistic and cruise missiles equipped with nuclear warheads.

1650773413673.png


1650773554037.png



From the sea; Russia has nuclear submarines capable of destroying any beach it wants, and Poseidon nuclear torpedoes, which are capable of infiltrating the sea floor, bypassing potential enemies' coastal defenses, and causing radioactive tsunamis.

1650773991450.png


1650774154083.png



Some experts considered that the possibility of a Russian nuclear attack is unlikely, but they did not rule out Russia’s taking limited tactical nuclear steps., saying that nothing prevents Russia from resorting to the use of tactical nuclear weapons designed for use in specific abd limited battlefields.

The picture remains blurry regarding the seriousness of Putin's threat and his brandishing of his nuclear land, air and sea trinity..
 

