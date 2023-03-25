The Russian Ministry of Defense unveils the devastating 9M730 Burevestnik nuclear cruise missile



​

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video showing what appears to be a production line for the world's most powerful cruise missile, the 9M730 Burevestnik.This missile was mentioned by the Russian President in his annual speech in March 2018, among the six new weapons that were revealed.The missile is equipped with a nuclear engine, which means that it has an unlimited range and can reach any point in the world through any path.It will even be able, thanks to its nuclear engine, to fly at a very low altitude for unlimited distances, bearing in mind that the lower the flying objects, the higher their fuel consumption, and thus the less their range, and this is what the Russians have dealt with.The missile can also carry nuclear warheads and is likely to reach hypersonic speeds.It is highly likely that the missile will be launched from ground platforms and will be operational in the Russian army by 2025.