What's new

The Russia-Ukraine War: Impact on Global Food Security

A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

FULL MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
1,079
-10
1,116
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Sarosh Ibrahim said:
One of the most recent factors negatively affecting food security is the armed struggle between Russia and Ukraine.

Aimen Jamil and Zartaj Chaudhary explain how droughts, shortage of fertilisers, and geopolitical tensions are possibly creating a global food crisis.

Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/food-security-russia/
Click to expand...

Can we reach UN depopulation target this year? WHO & COVID-19 effort failed. Hopefully WEF will be successful this time.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Putin says Russia will ‘monitor’ food exports to ‘hostile’ countries amid global food shortages
Replies
1
Views
276
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
BHAN85
India bans all wheat exports over food security risk
Replies
11
Views
494
BHAN85
BHAN85
Zibago
UN chief warns impact of Ukraine war on world is worsening
Replies
2
Views
177
Catalystic
C
beijingwalker
GT Investigates: Western media bad-mouths China’s food security amid Ukraine crisis, while blaming Chinese for global supply strain
Replies
6
Views
399
DF41
DF41
chinasun
War in Ukraine sparks concerns over worldwide food shortages
Replies
0
Views
212
chinasun
chinasun

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom