The RSS And Hindutva’s Undeniable Links To Nazism & Fascism

“…To keep up the purity of the nation and its culture, Germany shocked the world by her purging the country of Semitic races – the Jews. National pride at its highest has been manifested here. Germany has also shown how well-nigh impossible it is for races and cultures, having differences going to the root, to be assimilated into one united whole, a good lesson for us in Hindustan to learn and profit by.” Click to expand...

“The feeling of inequality, of high and low, which has crept into the Varna system, is comparatively of recent origin. The perversion was given a further fillip by the scheming Britisher in line with his ‘divide and rule’ policy. But in its original form, the distinctions in that social order did not imply any discrimination such as big and small, high and low, among its constituents. On the other hand, the Gita tells us that the individual who does his assigned duties in life in a spirit of selfless service only worships God through such performance.” Click to expand...

Modern Germany strove, and has to a great extent achieved what she strove for, to once again bring under one sway the whole of the territory, hereditarily Possessed by the Germans but which, as a result of political disputes, had been portioned off as different countries under different states. Austria for example, was merely a province, on par with Prussia, Bavaria and other principalities, which made the Germanic Empire. Logically Austria should not be an independent kingdom, but be one with the rest of Germany. So also with those portions, inhabited by Germans, which had been included, after the [First World] War, in the new State of Czechoslovakia. German pride in their Fatherland for a definite home country … awoke and ran the risk of starting a fresh world-conflagration, in order to establish one, unparalleled, undisputed German Empire over all this “hereditary territory”. Click to expand...

“Hindus alone had so far proved loyal to the country; therefore they alone were eligible for enrolment to the Sangh. Whoever, forgetting his traditions, joins hands with the enemies should be killed even if he were their own brother, because only he who follows and sticks to their principles would be regarded as their real brother. The mental apathy of the Hindus should be removed and a feeling of hatred towards the men of other religions, who were getting high-handed, should be created in them. The Sangh was doing this work.” Click to expand...

“made an important speech in which he clearly revealed the communal and Fascist nature of the organisation. He said that the Sangh had been started not only for combating Muslim aggression but for completely extirpating that disease; it was therefore necessary to have proper men at the helm whose attention should be focused on the achievement of their goal.” Click to expand...

“announced that the Sangh followed the principle of dictatorship. Denouncing democratic government as an unsatisfactory form of government, he quoted France as a typical bad example and, praising dictatorship, he pointed to Japan, Russia and Germany. He particularly praised the Fuehrer principle of Germany.” In a lecture on 21 May, the report adds, “he drew attention to the value of propaganda, quoting Russia and Germany as examples, and again extolled the virtues of the Leader principle, citing Mussolini’s success as a further example.” Click to expand...

“is aimed at bringing the Hindus of India under the control of a dictator (Guru ji) and solidify their organization for the ultimate purpose of capturing political power. A spirit of discipline, martial tendencies and developing healthy bodies by the Hindus is to be inculcated so that the Hindu nation may turn matchless in strength due to its overwhelming majority in India.” Click to expand...

In We, or Our Nationhood Defined, Golwalkar categorically said that minorities should have no rights except as second-class citizens unless they accepted the culture of the Hindus. In his other book, Bunch of Thoughts, he said that there are three enemies of nationalism: Muslims, Christians and communists.In Bunch of Thoughts, Golwalkar also justifies the caste system:At another place in the book, Golwalkar extols the Nazis and Italian Fascists for having established a brand of racial superiority. “Look at Italy, the old Roman Race consciousness of conquering the whole territory round the Mediterranean Sea, so long dormant, has roused itself, and shaped the Racial-National aspirations accordingly,” he writes. “The ancient Race spirit, which prompted the Germanic tribes to over-run the whole of Europe has re-risen in modern Germany, with the result that the Nation perforce follows the aspirations predetermined by the traditions left by its depredatory ancestors. Even so with us: our Race spirit has once again roused itself as is evidenced by the race of spiritual giants we have produced, and who today stalk the world in serene majesty.”Golwalkar is so enamoured with the Nazis that he even supports their claim over Austria and Czechoslovakia, which played a key role in triggering the Second World War:After Golwalkar’s book was published, in March 1939, it quickly became his calling card among the RSS cadre. “Most of the RSS swayamsevaks came to know him first as the author of a tract, We or Our Nationhood Defined, which they had seen as the first scientific presentation of the RSS theory of Hindu nationalism,” DR Goyal writes. In August 1939, five months after the book came out, Hedgewar appointed Golwalkar as the sarkaryavah of the RSS following a series of consultations with his senior colleagues. In accordance with Hedgewar’s request, just before his death on 21 June 1940, Golwalkar was made the new sarsanghchalak, bypassing several senior office-bearers—a clear indication of the Sangh’s endorsement to the views expressed inThe idea that forms the core of the Sangh’s creed is that Hindus must be granted the exclusive right to define India’s national identity. On 3rd May 1942, Golwalkar made an important speech in which he clearly revealed the communal and Fascist nature of the organisation. He said that the Sangh had been started for completely extirpating the Muslim disease; it was therefore necessary to have proper men at the helm whose attention should be focused on the achievement of their goal.The RSS openly propagated Golwalkar’s ideas. With his book as the guiding force, the new sarsanghchalak set out to convert the RSS into something akin to his own Nazi militia. He tried to model himself as a dictator—as a teacher, as the supreme organiser of the Sangh, as its chief tactician, demagogic saviour and sole leader. All this was reflected in the ideological classes held at the Officer’s Training Camps. An Intelligence Bureau report on a camp held at Poona in April and May 1942 recorded Golwalkar’s lectures in detail.Golwalkar addressed RSS volunteers on seven occasions during the camp.The IB report notes that, on 3 May 1942, GolwalkarOn 4 May, the IB report says, SahasrabuddheIn a lecture on 21 May, the report adds,According to the IB, the RSS volunteers attending the camp were encouraged to read not only the biographies of Hedgewar, Savarkar and the Maratha king Shivaji, but also those of Hitler and Mussolini.Another IB report, prepared in 1943, says that the RSSGolwalkar wanted to cast himself during this period as the Hindu führer: a dictator fighting for the supremacy of Hindus by subjugating—and even “extirpating”—Muslims, just as Hitler was trying to establish the supposed supremacy of the German race by annihilating the Jews. In this context, We seems to have been the first step—an ideological blueprint—towards achieving a version of the Nazi model in India.Even in 1956, when Golawalkar’s makeover project and whitewashing was at its peak, the RSS still consideredto be “an unassailable exposition of the doctrine of ‘nationhood’ and its specific application in regard to Hindusthan,” as Bhargava wrote in Shri Guruji.