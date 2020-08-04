The Royal Saudi Air Force: the present, the near and the far future

The present - 72 Typhoons - 84 new f15SA with the local upgrade of 68 current F-15S to the same standard.. this upgrade continues until 2026 due to the combat obligations of the f15s - 70 Tornado IDS - 150 F-15 C/D - Pilot training is executed on the Pilatus PC-21 and BAE Hawk - C-130 Hercules is the mainstay of the transport fleet along with CN-235 and King Air 350 light transports Besides fighters, the Saudi Air Force has excellent capabilities in refueling aircrafts, electronic warfare and reconnaissance aircrafts.. - Reconnaissance is performed by Tornadoes and F-15s equipped with the DJRP electro-optical reconnaissance pod.. And .. RE-3A ISR Tactical Air Surveillance System (TASS) Aircraft Beechcraft B-300 King Air - The Boeing E-3A AEW&C is the Airborne Early Warning platform And.. SAAB 2000 Erieye AEW&C Near future The Royal Saudi Air Force RSAF currently has the best fighters and systems, and with 48 EuroFighter Typhoon and 48 F-35 Lightning II fighters, the Saudis will have a more potent airforce yet.. An additional 48 EuroFighter Typhoon fighters' deal will only be signed with an update contract for the fighters currently in service with the Saudi Arabia, and this means that the Saudis, as usual, are planning to upgrade their British fighters in conjunction with the plans to develop the Royal Air Force RAF for their fighters, as the air forces of the two countries have the same fighters with the same Specifications and from the same production line, BAE Systems undertakes technical support for both.. With regard to the forthcoming F-35 Lightning II fighters deal, it is reported that the Saudis were planning to add a contract to upgrade existing F-15SA fighter systems prior to 2030, especially avionics and to convert AN / APG-63 V3 radars currently operating to develop its fleet of F-15 C/D fighters. But this depends on the technical condition of the fighters at the time.. The Saudi Royal Air Force RSAF also plans to undertake a project to acquire alternative early warning aircraft for the fleet of E-3 Sentry, but it is too early to talk about this, especially as the Saudi E-3 Sentry was recently updated. These upgrade plans come in conjunction and joint coordination with all the other forces that own the same plane.. It is expected that the Saudi fleet of refueling aircrafts will be subject to a fleet update at a later time as well.. The far future Britain and Saudi Arabia have discussed co-investing in developing a next-generation fighter jet and drone, as part of a £5bn Typhoon deal. On Friday, defence secretary Gavin Williamson and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed the outline of a deal for Saudi Arabia to buy 48 Eurofighter Typhoon jets. That deal, which would follow the kingdom’s purchase of 72 of the aircraft in 2007, would help preserve skills at BAE Systems’ Warton factory in Lancashire. Talks are also understood to have focused on developing aircraft that will eventually replace the Typhoon. A joint statement from the two governments said they had agreed a number of defence collaborations to “deepen and broaden co-operation”. Britain’s defence aerospace industry is desperate for a government commitment to build a next-generation fighter, but the Ministry of Defence is wrestling with a £20bn black hole in its budget. Hopes of a Typhoon replacement were stoked recently when Williamson launched a combat air strategy. Few expect Britain to go it alone, however, and France and Germany are already collaborating on a new jet. Saudi investment would help spread the multibillion-pound burden of developing a new aircraft. It would also help the kingdom develop indigenous skills — a key pillar of bin Salman’s “Vision 2030” plan to modernise and reduce the country’s reliance on oil. The Saudi “memorandum of intent” — which is not yet a firm deal — is likely to entail assembling a significant number of Typhoon jets in the Gulf. Final assembly would gradually be shifted from Warton to Saudi Arabia — although it would help sustain skills at the plant well into the next decade https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/saudis-eye-drones-in-typhoon-deal-6sm8fl7tr BAE Systems Taranis The Tempest next generation stealth fighter jet