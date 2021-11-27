What's new

The Royal Moroccan Army is a quantum leap in armaments

FFIGK6QWQBA538A.jpeg


The army of the Kingdom of Morocco is witnessing a quantum leap in armament that relies on modern technologies with a strong firepower.. This indicates the desire of the Moroccan leadership to transform the army into a modern, automated army..

The Moroccan army began to depend on the quality of its armaments, with the development of the tactics used .. And the art of managing battles, planning, training and reconsidering existing strategies..

28-337.jpg


Let's look at some of the weapons in the Moroccan-Israeli deal..
A powerful force in attack and defense..

Drones are the weapon of the age and the most important element in the modern battle:

Hero Flying Tactical Systems

63875_uvision-hero-launcher_77858.jpg


Anti-armor and strategic targets

UVision-Hero-LM-and-EINSA-NETON2-1024x768.jpg


The family of HERO systems consists of:

uvision-hero-loitering-munition.jpg



Hero-30

anti-personnel
Range 10
Flight time: 20 minutes
Weight: 1.8 kg
Warhead: 0.2 kg

UVision_Hero30.jpg


Hero-70

Anti-Light Vehicles - Intelligent tracking System
Range: 40 km
Flight time: 40 minutes
Warhead: 1.2 kg

Em4NMe-XIAE8zN-.jpg


lead.jpg



Hero-120

Anti-tank and short-range strategic objectives
Weight: 12.5 kg
Warhead: 4.5 kg
Range: 40 km
Endurance: 60 mn

EI5Yu-9WwAA0lPV.jpg


FBTVLn_WQAQhk76.jpg



Hero-900

20 kg warhead
7 flying hours
250 km range

Image



Hero -1250

Extremely lethal 30kg warhead
Long-range flight capabilities of up to 200 km




Suicide drones ..Tactical accuracy and operational effect..
Harop

Range 1000 km
6 hours of continuous flight
Designed to destroy air defense bases and radar systems
Equipped with an electro-optical finder
It can search and strike automatically for sources of radar signals and electronic warfare systems
If it does not find a target, returns to its base..
Or manual guidance at a specific target by the ground station
Launched from a launcher (storm of drones)





Harpy NG

Anti-radar systems and electronic warfare
9 continuous flying hours
Launched from a launcher (storm of drones)




GREEN DRAGON

short range striking drone
50 km range
The launcher can fire up to 16 planes

precision-guided anti-radar missile

A new generation of advanced precision anti-radiators with modern narrow frequencies and low radiation
Green Dragon and Greedy Missile can chase and destroy radars in motion or stationary

Guidance systems: EO / IR
Warhead weight: 15 kg
Range from launch pad: 40 km
Flight time until the target is detected and destroyed: 6 hours
Error rate: less than 1m
Launching platforms: air - ground
An infantryman can carry suicide missiles on his back






ROTEM L

Drone hunter sniper
Dedicated to urban warfare
Range 10 km
The plane can enter through the windows and detonate inside




Drone Aircraft Super M.K Eye of the falcon

Snipers equipped with a hit-and-forget system
Missiles are automatically fired at the target through the reflected rays from the target
This is what earned this system the accuracy of hitting the target

 
Iron Dome

short range air defense
Specifications of the missile:
superior maneuverability
Height 3 m
Weight 90 kg
The warhead weighs 11 kg. Explosives
Range from 4 km up to 70 km


140708135749-israel-iron-dome-rocket-horizontal-large-gallery.jpg


800px-ILA_Berlin_2012_PD_036.JPG


Its Radar detects a missile launch and passes information to the control center
Calculates the expected point of fall and if this location justifies the interception of the missile or not

800px-Iron_Dome_radar.jpg



SPYDER Air Defense System

Rapid response anti-aircraft, helicopters, drones and precision-guided munitions

SPYDER-air-defense-missile-system-Photo-RafaelWikimedia.png


spyder.jpg


Spyder system, short to medium range, uses two types of missiles

Python-5

Range: 20 km / altitude: 9 km / speed: Mach 4

python5_9.jpg


Derby missiles with a range of 50 km / altitude of 16 km / speed of Mach 4

1l-image-86.jpg



EL / M-2106 three-dimensional radar / detection range 110 km
Detection range of low-altitude helicopters 40 km
UAV detection range 60 km
Guidance: Active Radar - Thermal - Photoelectric

ELM-2106-ATAR-1540x800.jpg



Barak 8 ER Long Range air defense system

Effective against aircraft and missiles.. 360 degree coverage

The range of the missile is 150 km
Speed Mach 2
Guidance:
Bi-directional data link for more accuracy
Autonomous Navigation System / Inertial Navigation System
+ Active radar seeker guidance

1-44.jpg


The missile uses a double pulse motor

israeli-barak-8-er-sam-3d-model-155633.jpg


Successful%2Bfirst%2Btest%2Bof%2BIndo-Israeli%2BMRSAM%2Bmissile%2Bsystem%2Bfor%2Bthe%2BIAF%2B1.jpg


The naval version is synchronized with the EL-M-2248 MF-STAR multi-mission radar
Radar range 250 km

 
Spike ER2

The fifth generation of anti-armor missiles
Multi-tasking and multi-purpose.. High angle of attack and advanced warhead
Anti-armor and fortress
Anti-ship and speedboat
Range 16 km for helicopters, drones and ships
Range 10 km ground platforms

maxresdefault-jpg.79261




bbaf86d45e58e63d7463a5e119b219c9.jpg


Spike-Missile.jpg


Fire and forget
IR / TV
Equipped with a wireless optical fiber communication link
Advanced seeker with high-precision infrared sensors to lock onto the target at long range
A multispectral target tracker
camouflaged target detector

TATT HEAT Super Explosive Fragmentation Warhead .. with the ability to penetrate 1000 mm tandem reactive armor..

crovel_spike__59479.1339619224.1280.1280_grande.jpg
 
Sensor "WASP" system
A new generation monitoring system that provides high-resolution image .. Full Situational Awareness and Immediate Briefing

Detects and identifies moving targets and stationary ones.. Day and night, even in harsh weather
Direct and continuous coverage of an area of 20 km² .. From a height of 2 km

The system provides visual intelligence information in addition to artificial intelligence

orbiter4_microlite-png.65813

WASP-on-Heron-UAV.jpg



ELL-8270 Misleading Pod

Designed to protect aircraft from radar-guided missiles
It jams and misleads radar-guided missiles
The pod is independent and does not require any power or data from the aircraft
A rope is attached to the plane that transmits deception signals to keep the missiles away from the plane
The pod can be returned to the plane or abandoned if necessary
Handles more than one missile at a time
It can be used by all types of light and heavy aircraft
The new ELL-8270 pod is the aircraft's last line of defense
The system is effective against all radar-guided missiles
It serves as the last layer of protection after all previous defenses have failed


tnews_1492640650_4186-1-jpg.45285


maxresdefault.jpg


ELL8270 new.jpg



Python-5 Missile

360 degree launch field
IIR . Imaging Infrared Finder
Flame Resistant and Countermeasures
The missile stores an image of the target to compare it with the thermal flares, for example
Missile speed +4 Mach
The missile has a range of + 20 km that can engage targets from very short ranges
very short range beyond vision
beyond visual range
Outstanding maneuverability and stalking capabilities
A Python missile can continue to pursue a target for a certain period of time after its fuel runs out

ytyr.JPG



Derby missile

Air-to-air missile with a range of 100 km
Speed Mach 4.5
Maneuverability + 40 G
Dual pulse motor
After closing the missile on the target, a second propulsion system separate from the main propulsion system is activated, (This feature gives the missile extra kinetic and energy) .. It enables it to overcome the escape maneuvers carried out by the target at the last stage before destroying it

Untitled_173.png



Spice 1000 guided bombs with a range of 100 km

Bomb weight 450 kg

spice-story_6547_041417120706.jpg


Spice 2000 bombs with a range of 60 km

The weight of the bomb is 900 kg

U1335P27T1D511081F3DT20080716075148.jpg
 
