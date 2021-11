the root of thoughts in small provinces

Imran Khan said: sometime federal gov need to act immidiatly if provencial gov failed after all at the end federal gov involved to clean the mess . i think federal gov should make a joint commission to tackle worse issues in smaller provinces . its not harder . why spend billions on operations if you can handle the mess with few hundred millions peacefully . Click to expand...

one only has to look at pathetic HDI in balochistan -wont be difficult to understand how foreign money can so easily exploit an impoverished , ignored populacefederal is running balochistan via telephone from islamabadbalochistan's mineral resources ( copper mine @ sandak) has been sold to the chinese for a long time nowbalochistan's gold is already under disputeno wonder why the average balochi is pissed