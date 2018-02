The Robots Are Coming for Garment Workers. That’s Good for the U.S., Bad for Poor Countries



Automation is reaching into trades that once seemed immune, transforming sweatshops in places like Bangladesh and bringing production back to America

Safety Net

Textile and clothing exports are important to the economies of some of the world’s poorest countries.

Going Upscale

Bangladesh’s apparel exports have been growing rapidly, and knit production, which is relatively easy to automate, now accounts for nearly half.

Machine Age

‘Sewbots’ made by Softwear Automation of Atlanta promise major new efficiencies in the apparel trade. Softwear Automation says that: