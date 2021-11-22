The Rising Inflation of Pakistan

Sarosh Ibrahim
Despite growing remittances, the inflation rate in Pakistan continues to soar with a current inflation rate of 9.2% in October 2021. This is a whopping increase from 3.93% in 2018.
The author, Daniyal Ali, discusses the possible reasons — IMF and mafias — for this sombre trend, and recommends a course of action for the future.
Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/inflation-of-pakistan/
To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
