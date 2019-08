The rising India on the rise in China’s diplomacy

Hao Nan

An unprecedented promotion

The vice minister level was first of all applied to the ambassadorships to all world’s major powers like the US, Russia, UK, Germany, France and major international organisations like UN, WTO, IMF, etc. In Asia, such a level is attached to ambassadorships to Japan, North Korea and India.



The deepening institutionalisation of Sino-India relations

Apart from the recent standoff, the gradual warm-up of the relations can be dated back to a series of mutual visits of the two leaderships and the according high-level consensus achieved since 2008.



Scholars from both India and China have a high expectation that the unprecedented Wuhan Summit (which, interestingly, happened to be Ambassador Luo’s hometown) would probably repeat during Modi’s second term — leaving big possibilities of further institutionalising Sino-India relations.



Conclusion