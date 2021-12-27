THE RISE OF TURKISH DEFENSE INDUSTRY AND EMBARGOS: Indigenization and Nationalization Movement in Critical Technology, Components and Subsystems

Analysis of International Conditions Raising Embargoes Micro Nationalism and Proxy Wars Natural Gas Extraction Race in the Eastern Mediterranean Increasing Security Threats Socio-Economic Structure of the USA Neocon Philosophy Why Is Turkey Facing against Embargoes in the 2020s again? “Turkey Disrupts the Balance in Its Relations with the USA” Evaluation of Embargoes in Terms of Political Science

Measures Taken Against Embargoes in Contracts Export License

“Technological Superiority Brings Embargo” “Qualified Human Resources, Qualified Information, Collaboration and Continuity” “We Need to Aim for a Total National and Local Development” “Failure to Use State-Developed Technologies are Among the Reasons for the Embargo” “Software Side Has What We Need To Do” "We Must Develop 'Implicit Knowledge'" “Turkish Defense Industry is in a Lucky Position” “There Are 250 Technologies We Need As a Country” “We Should Be a Country That Can Write Standards” Importance of Mines for Industry Turkey's Place in Global Measures Status of Companies and Pyramid Structure in the Sector “Focus and a Strategy Needed” “We Should Concentrate on UAV and Sensor Technologies” “We Can't Benefit Enough From Our Human Resources” “We Must Develop Engines” “Critical Technologies Should Be Determined” Can We Turn a Threat into an Opportunity? Could Reverse Engineering Be an Option for Turkey? “We Should Take Part in Multinational and Multi-Partner Projects” “We Should Follow a Pragmatic Policy” “We Need to Focus on Game-Changing Technologies” “We Should Think Export-Oriented” New Applications: YETEN

“Step by Step We Progressed” A Lieutenant's Dream “You are not a country that can use Leopard II!!” “Needs a New Breakthrough” The Hidden Misconception in the Ratio of Locality and Nationality Not Using What We Have

Domestic and National Production Process at ASELSAN Indigenization and Nationalization Studies in Aircraft and Aviation Projects Is a Supreme Council Necessary to Bring the Solutions to Life? Planning the Future

Thinktech - TÜRK SAVUNMA SANAYİİNİN YÜKSELİŞİ VE AMBARGOLAR: Kritik Teknoloji, Bileşen ve Alt Sistemlerde Yerlileşme ve Millileşme Hamlesi 1974 Kıbrıs Barış Harekâtı’ndan sonra ABD’nin Türkiye’ye askeri malzeme ve teçhizat satışını yasaklamasıyla tanıştığımız ambargo konusu, 2019 yılında tekrar siyasi ve ekonomik gündemimize girdi.

An e-book from ThinkTech, STM's technological think tank, that sheds light on the conditions, risks and opportunities of today's Turkish defense industry, and should be reviewed by defense enthusiasts who are interested in the subject. Only the Turkish version has been published yet, and when the update is made, I will add the English version here. However, you can translate the book (which is written in a very plain language) into your local language in a very understandable way with the translation tools.EMBARGOS IN TERMS OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONSDIFFICULTIES IN THE TURKISH DEFENSE INDUSTRY AS A RESULT OF CAATSA SANCTIONSPROBLEMS AND SOLUTIONS: WHAT CAN BE DONE AGAINST EMBARGOS?ANSWER TO THE EMBARGO: A DOMESTIC AND NATIONAL DEFENSE INDUSTRYACHIEVEMENTS WITH THE LOCAL AND NATIONAL DEFENSE INDUSTRY MOVE