The Rise of the Machines: AI and the Future of Air Combat

A few weeks ago, an AI algorithm beat a human pilot in a series of simulated dogfights, as part of the AlphaDogfight challenge to “demonstrate the feasibility of developing effective, intelligent autonomous agents capable of defeating adversary aircraft in a dogfight.” The simulation touched off debate about the future of air combat. To discuss this, Aaron spoke this week with “Mule”, an F-15E Weapons Systems Officer and Ryan “Stinger” Fishel, a F-15E pilot, about the simulation and the future of air combat.Go to the link and listen a very interesting discussion on the topic.