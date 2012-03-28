PakShaheen79
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 5, 2007
- 2,405
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
A few weeks ago, an AI algorithm beat a human pilot in a series of simulated dogfights, as part of the AlphaDogfight challenge to “demonstrate the feasibility of developing effective, intelligent autonomous agents capable of defeating adversary aircraft in a dogfight.” The simulation touched off debate about the future of air combat. To discuss this, Aaron spoke this week with “Mule”, an F-15E Weapons Systems Officer and Ryan “Stinger” Fishel, a F-15E pilot, about the simulation and the future of air combat.
The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official policy or position of the U.S. Air Force, Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government.
Go to the link and listen a very interesting discussion on the topic.
The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official policy or position of the U.S. Air Force, Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government.
Go to the link and listen a very interesting discussion on the topic.
The Rise of the Machines: AI and the Future of Air Combat
A few weeks ago, an AI algorithm beat a human pilot in a series of simulated dogfights, as part of the AlphaDogfight challenge to “demonstrate the feasibility of developing effective, intelligent autonomous agents capable of defeating adversary aircraft in a dogfight." The simulation touched off...
www.spreaker.com