The Rise of the Desis: Pak-Origin Humza Yousaf to Lead Scotland | Vantage with Palki Sharma

tower9 said:
India and Pakistan are now equipped to fight a proxy war between England and Scotland.
Looks plausible and not that far fetched...an ideological war if not actual. Divide and rule coming full circle, a Karma.:what:

That Winston Churchill diatribe against south asians quoted was so ironic...diabolical.
 
N.Siddiqui said:
Looks plausible and not that far fetched...an ideological war if not actual. Divide and rule coming full circle, a Karma.

That winston Churchill diatribe quoted was so ironic...diabolical.
Winston Churchill would be spinning in his grave so fast if he could see this that he'd serve as a source of electricity. LMAO
 
why is this B**** always angry and moaning?
"such is the dearth of talent in Britain" - no moron cause
A- they are British, they grew up in Britain, were educated in Britain
B- it shows British society as an inclusive, tolerant society

Anglo sphere in general is way more tolerant and inclusive than probably anywhere on earth, even in Middle eastern, and our Pakistan regions with a history of race mixing, you have to be fully assimilated into our culture before people accept you as their own

If anything, my respect for the UK grew 10 folds
you can't live in history forever....
 
So the mighty UK(read tiny) breaking into three states just as Indian sub continent, what goes around comes around.

There were tons of anti Pakistan programs by Palki at WION, but here she is playing the devils advocate, for a moment we can do the same, wait and see.
 
Mayors of London, Westminster and a whole bunch of cities are Pakistani also, although the mayor of Westminster might be a Bengali

Whilst the UK like anywhere has it's problems and racists, by enlarge this can't and won't happen in many places

These guys need to do their jobs and represent the people, of they change society for the better and make it more successful and peoples lives better then their colour or background don't mean anything
 
N.Siddiqui said:

The Rise of the Desis: Pak-Origin Humza Yousaf to Lead Scotland | Vantage with Palki Sharma​


What an ugly bitch. Ugly inside and outside. These Indians think they’re slick. It’s Desis when it benefits them , but Porkstani, Terroristani, Beggers etc etc.

Even here, the Indian politicians to get Pakistani votes okay the “Desi” cards. I tore into a Pakistani-American who was a surrogate for one of these politician, on their campaign. Same politicians will vote in favor of Indian centric politics and screw Pakistan.

I will fight them everywhere like Hannibal fought against the Romans. That’s how I think of them
 
I find being a muslim political leader in a non-muslim majority country a tricky balancing act, you have to support and implement law which is for the majority in this case non-muslim Scottish majority and in many cases laws and customs which could go against your own moral and religious teachings.
 
Maula Jatt said:
"such is the dearth of talent in Britain"
If you ignore his ethnicity, the fact that a 37-year-old man with absolutely no experience in private sector or civil service is the best Scotsman to lead a nation does sound unusual. His main claim to fame is he successfully shepherded a bill that would allow biological men to use women's bathroom. It is the same feeling many may feel if told that 34-year Bhutto-Zardari (with no notable experience or achievement in private or public sector) is the finest Pakistani leader to run the country. Or even that the 70-year-old former cricketer with no experience in anything besides cricket (and politics) is the messiah to take Pakistan to promised land.
 

