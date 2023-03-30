N.Siddiqui
India and Pakistan are now equipped to fight a proxy war between England and Scotland.
Winston Churchill would be spinning in his grave so fast if he could see this that he'd serve as a source of electricity. LMAOLooks plausible and not that far fetched...an ideological war if not actual. Divide and rule coming full circle, a Karma.
That winston Churchill diatribe quoted was so ironic...diabolical.
son of former governor Punjab, Chaudhary SarwarThe Labour opposition leader in Scotland is Pakistani background also
What an ugly bitch. Ugly inside and outside. These Indians think they’re slick. It’s Desis when it benefits them , but Porkstani, Terroristani, Beggers etc etc.
The Rise of the Desis: Pak-Origin Humza Yousaf to Lead Scotland | Vantage with Palki Sharma
I grew out of that phase when I realized thatIt’s Desis when it benefits them , but Porkstani, Terroristani, Beggers etc etc.
If you ignore his ethnicity, the fact that a 37-year-old man with absolutely no experience in private sector or civil service is the best Scotsman to lead a nation does sound unusual. His main claim to fame is he successfully shepherded a bill that would allow biological men to use women's bathroom. It is the same feeling many may feel if told that 34-year Bhutto-Zardari (with no notable experience or achievement in private or public sector) is the finest Pakistani leader to run the country. Or even that the 70-year-old former cricketer with no experience in anything besides cricket (and politics) is the messiah to take Pakistan to promised land."such is the dearth of talent in Britain"