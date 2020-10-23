The Rise of Russia and China: Is America in Decline?

Sarosh Ibrahim said:



To read the original paper, visit: After spending almost three decades as the world’s sole superpower, the United States of America has finally reached the point where its downfall begins. The US’ economic, military, and political prowess is being rivaled by Russia and China.Abdul Majeed, a political researcher and former member of the Youth Parliament of Pakistan, notes that America’s share in the world economy has fallen from 40% in 1960 to 24% in 2019. Whereas, China’s share is increasing due to the massive infrastructure projects it has uundertaken in Asia and Africa.Similar to its economic decline, the US has fallen behind Russia and China in technological development, and in the 5G and space race. The author argues that the superpower is no longer the ideal democratic state. Not only has it been marked as a flawed democracy for the fifth consecutive year, but it has also lost its ability to militarily protect its allies, and as Russia and China develop, so do the threats to the US hegemony.To read the original paper, visit: www.paradigmshift.com.pk Click to expand...

well that researcher isnt a good one to discount the fact that US only had 40% of the worlds gdp because all the other countries were destroyed as a result of WW2 and there was relativity little economic activity in those nation and US came out unscathed.US isnt on a. decline as much as rest of the world is catching up.2- US is still miles ahead in technological advacnement. some nations are ahead in one thing or the other but as a whole US is still on the lead. their universities are the most in top 100. US produces thes most noble laureates. their research papers are the most cited etc etc.Maybe researcher needs to learn how to do research :/US is precisely where any dominant empire had been from Mughal to Mongols to Byzantine. they all controlled 20-25% of the worlds GDP. US was a hyperpower when it controlled 40% of worlds gdp . its miltiary everywhere in the world, had the most gold reserves, its currency the only reserve, and its might unquestioned during that era