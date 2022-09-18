The Rise of Hate Speech in India

India is at a dangerous moment. The voices of Hindutva - Hindu supremacy - are ascending, spreading division and hate speech. It has worked its way through the body politic like a slow-acting poison. And the effect on the secular fabric of the Indian republic and the lives of minorities - especially Muslims - has proven toxic, at times deadly.Contributors:Kanchan Gupta - Senior adviser, Ministry of Information & BroadcastingManisha Pande - Executive editor, NewslaundryArvind Rajagopal - Professor of Media Studies, NYUShahrukh Alam - Advocate and columnistGregory Stanton - President, Genocide WatchWatch and Comment - this is a wonderful expose of the fascist Hindutva debacle currently unfolding in India.