The Rise of Hate Speech in India

India is at a dangerous moment. The voices of Hindutva - Hindu supremacy - are ascending, spreading division and hate speech. It has worked its way through the body politic like a slow-acting poison. And the effect on the secular fabric of the Indian republic and the lives of minorities - especially Muslims - has proven toxic, at times deadly.
Contributors:
Kanchan Gupta - Senior adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting
Manisha Pande - Executive editor, Newslaundry
Arvind Rajagopal - Professor of Media Studies, NYU
Shahrukh Alam - Advocate and columnist
Gregory Stanton - President, Genocide Watch
Watch and Comment - this is a wonderful expose of the fascist Hindutva debacle currently unfolding in India.
