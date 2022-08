The Rise Of Emirates: A PIA Investment To Global Mega Airline

_NOBODY_ said: It is important to keep highlighting our failures until we decide to get our sh*t together and try to fix our failures with corrective solutions instead of interim solutions. Click to expand...

I see your point, but please do consider that the results that we see for the State and its SEOs, and our society generally, are exactly according to our conscious efforts and design. They way it is must be how we want it to be. That is the only explanation possible after 75 years of not doing anything to fix any of our problems. Hence, we have no problems, only the results of our efforts, or the lack thereof, exactly as we want them.