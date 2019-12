China is ‘coming closer’ but we don’t want a new adversary, NATO chief says

NATO’s secretary general insisted that the military alliance did not want to “create new adversaries.”

Jens Stoltenberg said that “as long as NATO allies stand together, we are strong and we are safe.”

The South China Sea is an area that is subject to various territorial disputes between China and other nations who claim sovereignty to some or all of the islands in the region.