A major thing that has become a phenomenon in the UK is the rise of British Pakistani boxers. If you look through the domestic circuit. You will find more than 5000 Pakistani boxers in the domestic leagues. You also find over 1200 already professional and winning major European and British titles. They're also winning golden gloves too. The first Asian to win a world title from Britain was Jawaid Khaliq with the IBO world title. He was able to challenge Vernon Frost but due to insufficient funds. He wasn't able to make it to America. Then you had Amir Khan who made it to America and eventually beat 13 World champions and making $40 million in net worth. He started a small league within Pakistan which showcased some talent such as Muhammad Waseem who was the WBC silver flyweight champion and was under the tutor of Jeff Mayweather but due to losing the IBF title fight. The Mayweather team dropped Waseem. Now you have WBO European champion Hamzah Sheeraz who moved to America just now to continue his career. You also have Kash Farooq in Britain with the WBA title and also Ijaz Ahmed with the WBO title there too. Most Pakistani fighters in Britain are slowly relocating to America to jump start their careers. You also have some Pakistanis in Pakistan moving to America like Nadir Baloch who holds the WBC middle east title right now. I love how boxing is connecting British born Pakistanis to mainlanders back home. Obviously due to language and environment. A Pakistani in Britain for generations wouldnt have much in common with a person from Mirpur or Balochistan however boxing is seeing to bridge the gap. Also boxing is the most poverty alleviating sport in the world. Its no question all the best boxers come from the streets. Its also a game for the average people and lower classes. It doesn't seem to have an ego to it like the stereotypical tea sipping British person from upper classes playing cricket for a past time.Also the exposure for Pakistanis in mainstream American media will be good too. Im tired of Pakistanis being seen as either radicals or immigrants owning small stores without any good representation and Americans love sports too.Also on a sidenoteSeems like 90% of these boxers are Mirpuri descent or Baloch descent. The Baloch descent are directly from Pakistan and the Mirpuris are from Britain