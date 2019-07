Rohingyas are a security risk for our country and we would like to see each one of them being sent to their rightful place, be it to your refugee camps or to Myanmar.



We have already offered your country help and support within our means to cope with the refugee burden and are helping Myanmar too. I have no sympathies for the Rohingya terrorist organisations that took up arms against Myanmar, having been victims of terrorism ourselves we abhor such tendencies anywhere in the world.

Click to expand...