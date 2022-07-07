What's new

The Rise of AI and the Future of War

S

Sarosh Ibrahim

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 20, 2020
65
0
44
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Technological evolution has steered the world in a new direction. Artificial intelligence has become deeply embedded in military operations and has changed the very nature of war.


Ahsan Riaz discusses how autonomous weapons have become an area of interest for the international community. Though useful, the pursuit and use of these weapons will have severe implications for the states involved in a conflict.


Read the complete paper: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/future-of-war/


To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

S
Why US Invaded Iraq: A War Based on Lies
Replies
12
Views
291
Goritoes
Goritoes
S
A War of Attrition: The Taliban vs ISIS-K
Replies
0
Views
155
Sarosh Ibrahim
S
S
Shooting for a Century: The India-Pakistan Conundrum by Stephen P. Cohen
Replies
0
Views
334
Sarosh Ibrahim
S
S
Examining PTI’s 2018 Manifesto
Replies
0
Views
181
Sarosh Ibrahim
S
S
Pakistan and America – Relations Strained by US Involvement
Replies
3
Views
438
nahtanbob
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom