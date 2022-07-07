The Rise of AI and the Future of War

Sarosh Ibrahim
Technological evolution has steered the world in a new direction. Artificial intelligence has become deeply embedded in military operations and has changed the very nature of war.
Ahsan Riaz discusses how autonomous weapons have become an area of interest for the international community. Though useful, the pursuit and use of these weapons will have severe implications for the states involved in a conflict.
Read the complete paper: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/future-of-war/
To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
