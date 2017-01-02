The rise, fall and rise again of Australia’s cattle trade to Vietnam - Beef Central Australia's cattle export trade to Vietnam has grown quietly but surely in recent years, to the surprising point where it almost surpassed Indonesia as Australia’s highest value cattle export market last year...Read More

James Nason, April 8, 2021AUSTRALIA’S cattle export trade to Vietnam has grown quietly but surely in recent years, to the surprising point where it almost surpassed Indonesia as Australia’s highest value cattle export market last year.Stall holders at a Vietnamese wet market get ready for the early morning rush. Picture: Dr Ross AinsworthIn volume terms Indonesia easily remains Australia’s largest cattle export market, importing 467,656 cattle in 2020, predominantly light cattle for feedlots.That compared with 297,721 head to Vietnam, about 80 percent of which were heavy, 500kg plus cattle ready for immediate processing.The higher weight and price of each individual animal to Vietnam meant that despite taking fewer cattle it ended the year with an annual trade value of $524 million, just a shade behind Indonesia at $534 million.Contributing to that result was the fact that Indonesia’s numbers were the lowest in eight years, due largely to an inability by importing Indonesian feedlots to absorb record high Australian cattle prices, while Vietnam’s imports represented a six year high.The Vietnam market and its growth over recent years has received comparatively little fanfare or attention, but has clearly progressed a long way from where it was six years ago when it was attracting headlines for all the wrong reasons.Dr Michael Patching had only just taken over the role as Meat & Livestock Australia’s market development manager for Vietnam in 2015 when reports of Australian cattle being struck with sledgehammers in a Vietnamese abattoir became national news back home.That was a year in which demand for Australian cattle in Vietnam had exploded, with exports doubling in a single year to 362,248 head in 2015, a pace of growth that came far too quickly for the market to handle, or at least in a way that assured the welfare of all exported Australian cattle.As reports of Australian cattle being mistreated in Vietnam surfaced, Australian cattle exporters to the country met and committed to accepting more stringent animal welfare conditions and higher levels of scrutiny of their customer supply chains, over and above the requirements of the Australian Government’s mandatory Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System.The statistics show that in the next two years Australian cattle export volumes to the market dropped substantially to 197,353 head in 2016 and then 165,172 head in 2017 as customers who were not prepared to abide by rules preventing Australian cattle being removed from their supply chains were ousted and work increased with remaining customers to improve staff training in animal welfare, cattle monitoring traceability systems and investments in facility upgrades.Since that time the trade has begun to grow again, this time in a more measured, gradual way with fewer but larger customers with better facilities. Exports in 2018 increased to 202,215 head, growing to 267,663 head in 2019 and 297,721 head last year.Working closely with Australian exporters and Vietnamese importers along the way through his roles with MLA and LiveCorp has been Dr Patching, a Murdoch University and University of Edinburgh trained veterinarian with master’s degree qualifications in international animal welfare, ethics and law.Dr Michael Patching addressing the LiveExchange Conference in Townsville in November 2019.After six years in the role, Singapore-based Dr Patching is now moving on to start his own consultancy business where he will focus on filling a gap in trade facilitation work for companies seeking to develop commercial agriculture market opportunities in the ASEAN region.His replacement in the MLA role has not yet been publicly confirmed.Australia’s cattle export trade to Vietnam is now subject to more regulations and conditions than any other market.But despite the higher level of oversight Australian exporters have to comply with in order to supply cattle to the market, he believes the trade is poised for substantial future growth.He also foresees a greater shift towards Vietnam importing a higher percentage of feeder cattle in coming years.But, in an interview with Beef Central, Dr Patching said a large part of that growth being achieved will depend on Australian industry’s ability to continue investing in technical help for Vietnamese lot feeders and processors, and on building animal welfare compliance.Conditions in Vietnam have clearly improved, and 100 percent compliance is an impossible goal for any industry.Occasional problems persist, with the Department of Agriculture website listing four reported ESCAS breaches in Vietnam in 2020, three of which were self-reported by exporters. The issues relate to Australian cattle being moved to facilities outside exporter supply chains, and claims in two reports of cattle being “flooded”, a cruel practice in which cattle are forced to intake large volumes of water by hose prior to slaughter in the belief it will add weight to saleable meat. One of the reports was found by the Department to be a minor breach of ESCAS, the other three are still being investigated.