The rise and fall of the Mughal Empire

Trace the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire, which became one of the wealthiest and most powerful states in the early modern world.

Though he was descended from some of the world’s most successful conquerors, Babur struggled to gain a foothold among the many other ambitious princes in Central Asia. So he turned his attention to India, where his descendants stayed and built the Mughal Empire. Stephanie Honchell Smith details the rise and fall of one of the wealthiest and most powerful states in the early modern world.
 

