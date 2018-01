The Rise And Fall Of Benazir Bhutto

Lota culture



Benazir was a product of Western Universities , where it is well understood you stand for principle and you don't change parties or flip flop and corruption and other sins are off limits

So when you take a person with such "Theoretical" views to come into Pakistani politics she FAILED. She had 0% experience to run government office

While she was the face of a group , the folks under were termites and together with Nawaz sharif it pulled the rug under her

It was typical case of a new person, being exposed for their lack of experience

Musharaf on other hand was product of Military training who rose up from Bottom in Military