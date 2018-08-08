What's new

The ring of WW3

Well guys, finally, the church and Monarch, which were forbidden part of Western culture, are in again.
I smell a great hatred against Russia and Islamic world in it.
All we have to see that what's big powers of Europe decide.
For China, if China doesn't break Indias neck now, India will be used by West, to the death of all Indians. China better takeover from Chickens neck and paralize India asap.
Pakistan must bring in a governance that has an effective reach to commoners, asap.
And Russia better try to reach Arabian sea, asap. May be Pakistan can help.
Iran must know it, that the real enmity is with Islam, not Iran. So better understand that.

And you all enjoy this historic video.
 
