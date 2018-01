The right response to USA - India threat include these 20 steps .



1. Think Tank : A national security council meeting or a parliamentary meeting is grossly insufficient , we need an urgent think tank of local and overseas Pakistanis who have been prominent in fields of diplomacy, military hardware, finance, politics. This must include experienced including retired military officers, retired senior diplomats, prominent financiers, Sanction busting experts.



2. Serious professional diplomats : For the last ten years Pakistan has not taken international diplomacy seriously, instead of professional senior diplomats, or senior military officers or senior gifted Pakistanis , we have tried to make diplomatic service as “Women empowerment exercise”, Result is in front of you. Women who were more interested in photos with people need to be replaced by proper senior diplomats or senior intellectuals and military officers. First step is to remove khawaja Asif.



3. Reorganizing ISPR and press and TV channels : There is a need to reorganize the ISPR and all press matters related to foreign affairs in civilian setups including private channels which have European and USA coverage as most have.



4. Focus on Indian fault lines : We are wrongly assuming that Indian military, Indira congress and South Indian politicians without whose nastiness the Anti Pakistan project cannot complete, are always on same page. We do not endeavour to explain to Indian papers that TRUMP – USA anti China coalition means nuclear war ultimately.



5. Using Japan : Japanese are worried that Trump action might occur in CPEC projects in Northern areas which India claims and this will result in response of China via North Korea. Japanese foreign minister is here. His good offices be used but no assurance be given to japan against any linkage of North Korean action.



6. State Red lines : USA should be told that it should not demand any change in Islamic nature of our constitution and that after Jerusalem move by USA , a serious shift is quite possible with Islamic countries moving away from West if such is not reversed.



7. Correctly estimate impact of US –Pakistan rupture on economics : Bajwa is underestimating the financial aspect of this US –Pakistan rupture as IMF, world Bank and many western countries will follow USA ultimately.



8. Reorganizing civil and military intelligence Setups : A reorganization of both civil and military intelligence agencies is needed to weed out people aligned with war contractors , local lobbies and international powers. The incidents of Red mosque , Dharna , Model Town , Army public school , lawyers movement , need to be reinvestigated. Islamabad capital territory and provincial capital security setups from military point of view be separate. There is a strong impression that some terrorist incidents are work of local accomplices of foreign powers as Nawaz was hinting. There is a hint in Isharat Enbad interview that umpires seem to have a supra presidential or supra army chief inner governments.



9. Sidelining foreign funded politicians : Politicians and families with proven external links be sidelined such as Aitzaz, ANP, Some quetta politicians aligned with PMLN.



10. Stop Supreme court and high courts from increasing anarchy : All judicial appoints in higher courts be reviewed and all non higher legal qualification holders be removed immediately as SCs and HCs are increasing anarchy in the country.Saqib Nisar and Khosa be removed . All appoints of IHC be reviewed.



11. Technocrat cum military cum business and moral leaders government : A technocrat cum Business and mortal leader led government supported by Army be announced and all assemblies be dissolved.



12. Not overestimate Chinese support in calculations : We must remember that China did not come to our help in 1971 and we should not reduce our options in dealing with USA.



13. Replace president : We should replace Mamnoon hussaain with some senior military cum diplomatic experience Sunni muslim figure which is not objectionable to our GCC allies and China.



14. War strategy : We must have war strategy not limited to india, or Afghanistan.



15. Assuring Nuclear deterrence is really operational : We must be sure that our Nukes work when times come. USA’s arrogance indicates there is some deficiency and they think it will not work that well in time.



16. Stopping Aggravating statements: A hold in aggravating statement of Khawaja Asif, ISPR , Media and imran khan likes should stop , we are dealing with a egotistic old man with few neurons who under USA setup is almost a king meaning Trump. Age factor is not being taken into account by Bajwa and likes from Pakistan sides. We cannot rely overly on Saudis as they themselves are not properly led by shifty youngsters.



17. Iran is not an ally : This must be in our mind in calculations but we should endeavour to keep relations from aggravating.



18. Serious censorship : Of English media is needed . Our military defence colleges should invite people of substance for lectures to our army men not agents of NGOs and non experts.



19. Moral improvement: We need to be ready for war , because China like in 1965 and then in 1971 wants not to confront India directly but use Pakistan and foolish Bhutto put us on this path and we cannot get out of it now.



20: Indian military : Indian military is uneasy with possibility of War with China and my impression is that they are wary of intensity of brotherhood of Trump with Modi as this means ultimately China Indian conflict or else Pakistan Indian nuclear conflict. This fissure be utilized.

