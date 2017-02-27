What's new

The richest city in Xinjiang, oil city Karamay

GDP per capita (2016)USD 37,693
GDP ppp per capita (2016)$70,486


Hidden in the remote desert, Karamay is a prefecture-level city in the north of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China. The name of the city comes from the Uyghur language and means "black oil", referring to the oil fields near the city.

One of China's largest oilfields, named the same as the city, was discovered there on Oct 29, 1955, sparking the development of a what is now one of China's key oil and gas bases. On May, 29, 1958, the State Council approved the official foundation of Karamay city. Ever since then, a new city of oil was born in the Gobi desert

Karamay has an extremely continental desert climate (Köppen climate classification BWk), typified by great seasonal extremes in temperature, varying by 43.0 °C (77.4 °F); with long, very hot summers (for its latitude) and long, severely cold winters with brief spring and autumn in between.

Take a night cruise in Karamay - how has it transformed into a smart city?
 
