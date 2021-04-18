The Revolution in Drone Warfare: The Lessons from the Idlib De-Escalation Zone

Russia’s Role: Defense and Observation​

Turkey’s Role: Offense and Elaboration of Strategy of UAV Attacks

​

Libya as the Largest Drone Battlefield in the World

​

Operational Advantages and Limitations of Drone Use

​

The UAVs are able to digitally and instantly provide the most desired and precious operational information about the battlefield. They are eyes in the skies, over a battlefield that is crammed with high-resolution optics, data links, radars, and laser-guidance systems. The UAVs’ advantage is an ability to loiter, often at a high altitude over a target, watching it ceaselessly for hours, if not days, and sometimes even weeks.30 In remote and unreachable areas, UAVs are quite effective tools because they conduct ISR without any detection by the enemy. The serious weakness of the UAV is a high-level of dependence on fair weather. As one child in Yemen said, all the kids are scared of blue skies, because that is when the drones come out. Striking the enemy or its infrastructure in the deep rear and interrupting some operations that have strategic importance additionally with a traditional mission of ISR. The Turkish and Russian experiences have demonstrated that UAVs are optimal in cooperation with heavy artillery and air forces that provide high accuracy of bombardment. Price is a significant determinant that makes drones attractive for future warfare. Therefore, the governments of leading countries must consider increasing their UAV production and development. Such systems must be cheap and easily produced. It is highly likely that we will witness a massive production of military drones for all types of armies for use in land, air, and naval domains in the near future. The Turkish cases show that the price of replacement of lost drones can become burdensome to the defense budget, particularly for the more expensive combat UAVs. To minimize such expenses, Turkey promotes the Kargu kamikaze drone, which is ideal for the swarm tactic. These units are cheap and pose a serious threat to any military unit when able to evade adversaries’ countermeasures. Chinese experts from China Military Online indicated one interesting lesson for future wars was that on 1 March, the Syrian military issued a warning that any air target would be considered a hostile target and shot down, as Syria shut down Idlib’s airspace. This warning indicates that destruction upon discovery has become the norm on the battlefield, which is also a point worth attention in future drone wars. On the Syrian battlefield, not only sovereign states but also violent extremist organizations have this capability and are implementing destroy-upon-discovery measures, which poses difficulties and an ethical crisis to the practice of drone warfare.31 The lessons learned from Operation Spring Shield teach that in an antiaccess/area denial (A2/AD) environment, UAVs are the most effective instrument in fulfilling military and political goals. Turkish UAVs were able to reach targets that F-16s could not, obtaining the same effects as warplanes without incurring the same military or political consequences that the more traditional penetration into hostile areas might accrue. UAVs serve as an integral part of network-centric warfare. In fact, UAVs made this doctrine truly operational, because such systems genuinely enabled an enhanced situational awareness, rapid target assessment, and distributed weapon assignment. Now Turkey and Russia have learned this new military reality. Turkey particularly is working on integration of UAVs and robots (under development) into this doctrine.32 The drone swarm tactic makes it possible to detect and destroy enemy air-defense systems. For EWS and the air-defense forces of any country, it became clear after Idlib that antidrone tactics and technique must be developed. Antidrone systems must be more sophisticated and effective. Reports from Syria and Libya indicate that antiquated air-defense and EWS systems are able to destroy drones, but not easily. A technical aspect that manifested its importance in Idlib was the choice between an excellent quality camera and radio-electronic equipment or concentrating on the combat features of the drone. The drone’s payload is limited; therefore, designers and military leaders must carefully assess what should be the priority. The case of Pantsir systems shows that the even recently developed counter technologies are ill-prepared to handle drone warfare. The Russian specialists recognized that the system’s hardware and software did not detect low-speed targets. They are hopeful that following an upgrade the Pantsir system will be able to destroy different types of UAVs. However, in the competition between Turkish UAVs and the Russian Pantsir system, the measure of success is not simply counted in numbers of kills but in replacement costs. The price of a Bayraktar UAV is roughly 2.5 million USD, whereas a Russian Pantsir costs about 14 million USD. Turkey lost 19 Bayraktars, which would cost about 47.5 million USD to replace. However, Russia lost eight Pantsir systems, which would cost Moscow a whopping 112 million USD to replace. Adding in the other targets destroyed in the drone attacks, including tanks and troops, the cost ratio becomes even more significant. Drone production rates must increase. Within one month, Turkey lost a several of its drones, and to compensate for such losses, any country must develop an algorithm of drones’ effective production vs. combat losses. Developers must improve drones’ quality, maneuverability, speed, stealth, and active or passive defense from air-to-air attack or SAMs. UAVs allow for the participation of the highest-level politicians and generals in decisions for strikes against specific target in real time. Additionally, drones can conduct careful ISR and immediately destroy targets with the collective approval of all relevant decision makers. Before the advent of combat UAVs, this was the most serious weakness. The most famous incident occurred in 2000, when an American Predator UAV spotted Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan but was unable to attack. This was one of the main reasons why the weaponization of UAVs intensified.33 The sniper role is a unique element offered by UAVs, allowing operators to detect, track, and liquidate a particular person or a group of people whose deaths have a political or military significance. Russia and Turkey have raised the issue of sovereignty over satellites. Since Moscow possesses its own GLONASS satellite navigation system, Russia only needs to wisely integrate the system into this new type of warfare. Turkey is very much aware its dependence on foreign satellite navigation systems. Ankara is planning to go in an alternative direction by developing a Navigation Feature with Internal Sensor Fusion that reportedly will reduce and possibly eliminate GPS dependency altogether.34 UAVs make it possible to patrol huge territories continually, highly complicating the processes of regrouping, retreating, counterattacking, or delivering reinforcements. Hence, drones provide an instant digital picture of the war in real time. The generals are able to see the war in a fashion similar to a video game, monitoring the entire battlefield without leaving their headquarters or even deploying. However, this does not make war any easier; on the contrary, it makes it highly complicated. For the generals in the building, their strategies must be more sophisticated in defining the goals and means of war at the tactical and strategic levels. Additionally, the doctrine of concealment must be improved. However, the lessons learned from Operation Spring Shield have shown that small- and mid-sized combat UAVs are an extremely effective tool on the tactical battlefield. The area of the Idlib Province is 4,054 km2. Turkish commanders took this into account when they decided to use UAVs instead of warplanes. Thus, it is possible to assume that Russia will pay some serious attention to this fact, trying to compensate for such attacks in the near future. The psychological effect when the enemy is unaware of the direction of the next attack is pivotal, because traditionally our mind-set is dividing and categorizing reality. In case of war, there can be three main categories of areas: a safe zone, a war zone (the frontline), and an enemy zone. In the case of UAV use, the Idlib episode showed perfectly that soldiers’ mind-sets are ruined because from now on, they cannot feel secure in their supposed safe zone with drones sneaking into the rear, striking soldiers, weapons systems, and infrastructure. From the abovementioned point is derive the next—a physical effect. UAVs have revolutionized the perception of the battlefield. Since the confrontation in Idlib, it is possible to say that the traditional concept of war, where the rear is more or less stable, is over. Aircraft are flying faster and are usually making strikes in the enemy’s rear and returning to the base; however, UAVs are able to control the enemy’s rear constantly. The main limitation of drones, as with any other weapon system, is that eventually humanity will develop countermeasures against this advanced weaponry. Nevertheless, for the immediate future, UAVs will be, to some extent, a baffling enigma. From its lessons learned in Syria and Libya, Russia is working to develop air-defense and radio-electronic warfare tactics and systems to counter UAVs. The success of Turkey in building its own UAV technologies paid off the enormous investments Ankara poured into the program throughout the past few decades. Undoubtedly, Turkey’s experience will serve as an example for other countries (such as Poland) that they must develop their own military technologies. In case of war, Poland definitely will face an adversary armed with UAVs, robots, and artificial intelligence–enhanced weaponry. However, most political and military leaders continue to think and plan in terms of antiquated categories and modalities of war. The humanitarian or moral question of drone warfare is very significant. Allegedly, UAVs are peerless when it comes to destroying the targets; however, the use of such weapons is prone to significant collateral damage—including the killing of civilians. Another point to consider is the aspect of drone operators, sitting at a base and not bound to the real battlefield and potentially prone to making operational mistakes Finally, I would say the most important advantage of UAVs is that they are useful tools for politicians. UAVs are able to achieve a tangible result without any meaningful human engagement. The definition of war and politics was never so close as it is now to the Clausewitzian concept that “the war is continuation of politics by other means.” It is the one of the greatest advantages of the future of war that limits human losses by allowing a machine to perform missions that would traditionally have involved troops or human pilots. This advantage will provide the impetus for the coming revolution in remote warfare.

The Geopolitical Implications of Tukey’s Use of UAVs

​

Ridvan Bari Urcosta

Mr. Urcosta is a PhD candidate at the Centre for Strategic Studies, University of Warsaw, and teaches an independent ERASMUS course: “Russia and the Middle East: Geopolitics and Diplomacy.” He was born in Abkhazia, Georgia, where he lived until the onset of the civil war. In the early 1990s he moved to Crimea, where he lived until its annexation by Russia. At the moment of annexation, he worked in the Sevastopol State Administration. Subsequently, he worked as a human rights officer in Odessa, Ukraine, in the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission. Mr. Urcosta graduated from the Estonian Diplomatic Academy in 2015 and completed The Indigenous Fellowship Programme (IFP) in 2017, a comprehensive human rights training program that was established by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Geneva. He works as a senior analyst at the Polish think tank Strategy & Future in Warsaw, Poland.

1

Bulgarian Military, 28 February 2020,

Izvestia, 11 March 2020,



Yeni Safak, 5 March 2020,

Bloomberg, 1 March 2020,





Yeni Safak, 29 February 2020,

Ahval News, 10 March 2020,

National Interest, 9 April 2020,

Insider, 10 March 2020,

YouTube, 2020, Ahval News, 26 May 2020,

Independent Turce, 29 February 2020,

YouTube, 1 March 2020,



Al-Akhbar, 2 March 2020,

Aljazeera, 2 Mar 2020,

Milliyet, 3 March 2020,

Hurriyet, 7 March 2020,

Small Wars Journal, 4 April 2020,

YouTube, 25 October 2019,

Ahval News, 28 May 2020,

Aljazeera, 28 May 2020,



War Zone, 6 January 2020,

Yeni Safak, 9 October 2019,

CNN Turk, 3 March 2020,

Ahval News, 17 March 2020,

National Interest, 4 April 2020,

Aljazeera, 3 March 2020,

China Military Online, 3 March 2020,

EDAM, 1 June 2018,

The Drone Debate: A Primer on the U.S. Use of Unmanned Aircraft Outside Conventional Battlefields (Lanham, MD: Rowman & Littlefield, 2015), 20.

Haber Turk, 2 March 2020,

Rossiyskay Gazeta- Voennoe Oruzye, 9 March 2020,

Georgian Times, 5 August 2008,

Gazeta.Ru, 6 March 2020,



Fond Strategicheskoi Kultury, 21 March 2020,

Izvestia, 11 January 2018,

Арсенал Отечества 6, no. 26 (2016),

Boyko Nikolov, “Turkey Has Destroyed Missile Systems, Dozens of Tanks and Five Helicopters in Idlib,”, 28 February 2020, https://bulgarianmilitary.com/ 2 Evgenii Krutikov,“Turetskim bespilotnikam pripisali fantasticheskiye uspekhi v Sirii,” (Russian),, 11 March 2020, https://www.aviaport.ru/ 3 Jennifer Cafarella, John Dunford, Michael Land, and Blane Wallace “Turkey Commits to Idlib,” Institute for the Study of War, 18 March 2020, http://www.understandingwar.org/ 4 “Turkey’s Drone Use Puts Forward New Military Doctrine,”, 5 March 2020, https://www.yenisafak.com/ 5 Selcan Hacaoglu, “Turkey’s Killer Drone Swarm Poses Syria Air Challenge to Putin,”, 1 March 2020, https://www.bloomberg.com/ 6 International Crisis Group, “Silencing the Guns in Syria's Idlib,” Middle East Report N°213 (Brussels: International Crisis Group, 15 May 2020), https://www.crisisgroup.org/ 7 Военно-Промышленный Курьер (ВПК) 3-9 Марта, №8 (821), 2020, 5. 8 Hasan Hiz, “SİHA'lar İdlib harekatını tarihe geçirdi: "Bu inanılır gibi değil, tanksavar kullanmaya kalksanız aylar sürer,” (Turkish),, 29 February 2020, https://www.yenisafak.com/ 9 Paul Iddon, “Turkey’s Effective Drone Campaign over Syria’s Idlib,”, 10 March 2020, https://ahvalnews.com/ 10 David Axe, “Turkey Is the Middle East’s Newest Drone Super Power,”, 9 April 2020, https://nationalinterest.org/ 11 Mitch Prothero, “Turkey Used a New Weapon in Syria That Was So Effective It Looks Like Russia Won’t Dare Confront Turkey Directly,”, 10 March 2020, https://www.insider.com/ 12 Baykar Technologies, “AKINCI DOCUMENTARY,” (Turkish),, 2020, https://www.youtube.com/ ; and “Turkey Drone Documentary Premiers on Muslim Holiday,”, 26 May 2020, https://ahvalnews.com/ 13 “Türkiye SİHA ile vurdu, Suriyeli 2 general ile Lübnan Hizbullahı milisleri öldürüldü,” (Turkish),, 29 February 2020, https://www.indyturk.com/ 14 TGRT Haber TV “Yeni Üretilen Sürü İHA'lar da İdlib'de,” (Turkish),, 1 March 2020, https://www.youtube.com/ 15 Hacaoglu, “Turkey’s Killer Drone Swarm.” 16 Hussein Al-Amin, “Moscow Meeting: Damascus Faces the Turkish Invasion by Land and Air,”, 2 March 2020, https://al-akhbar.com/ 17 Mariya Petkova, “Turkish Drones – A 'Game Changer' in Idlib,”, 2 Mar 2020, https://www.aljazeera.com/ 18 Seyfettin Ersoz, “SİHA, sürü konseptiyle hedefleri imha ediyor,” (Turkish),, 3 March 2020, https://www.milliyet.com.tr/ 19 Eray Görgülü, “SİHA’ların yeni kabiliyeti ortaya çıktı!,” (Turkish),, 7 March 2020, https://www.hurriyet.com.tr/ 20 Scott Crino and Andy Dreby, “Turkey’s Drone War in Syria – A Red Team View,”, 4 April 2020, https://smallwarsjournal.com/ 21 United Nations Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, “Interview with UN Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salamé,”, 25 October 2019, https://www.youtube.com/ 22 “How Turkey’s Drone War Saved Libyan Government in Tripoli,”, 28 May 2020, https://ahvalnews.com/ 23 Alex Gatopoulos “Largest Drone War in the World': How Airpower Saved Tripoli,”, 28 May 2020, https://www.aljazeera.com/ 24 Ben Fishman and Conor Hiney, “What Turned the Battle for Tripoli?,” Washington Institute, 6 May 2020, https://www.washingtoninstitute.org/ 25 Joseph Trevithick, “President Erdogan Says Intel Operatives Are in Libya ahead of Turkish Troop Deployment,”, 6 January 2020, https://www.thedrive.com/ 26 Haber Merkezi, “Barış Pınarı 'Koral' ile başladı: Sistemin menzili 200 km,” (Turkish), 9 October 2019, https://www.yenisafak.com/ 27 “Bahar Kalkanı'nda bir ilk; Sürü SİHA'lar hedefleri bombalıyor,” (Turkish),, 3 March 2020, https://www.cnnturk.com/ 28 “Tunisia to Purchase Six Anka-S Drones from Turkey’s TAI,”, 17 March 2020, https://ahvalnews.com/ 29 Charlie Gao, “Turkey's Deadly Anka-S Combat Drones Are Earning Their Wings in Syria, Where Will They Go Next?”, 4 April 2020, https://nationalinterest.org/ 30 Alex Gatopoulos, “Battle for Idlib: Turkey's Drones and a New Way of War,”, 3 March 2020, https://www.aljazeera.com/ 31 Liu Chang, “Drones Are Changing the Shape of War in Syria,”, 3 March 2020, http://eng.chinamil.com.cn/ 32 Can Kasapoglu, “The Rising Drone Power: Turkey on the Eve of Its Military Breakthrough,”, 1 June 2018, https://edam.org.tr/ 33 Avery Plaw, Matthew S. Fricker, and Carlos Colon,(Lanham, MD: Rowman & Littlefield, 2015), 20. 34 “İdlib'de havanın hakimi yerli SİHA'lar,” (Turkish),, 2 March 2020, https://www.haberturk.com/ 35 “Siriyskiye "Buki" sbili 20 turetskikh bespilotnikov,” (Russian),, 9 March 2020, https://rg.ru/ 36 “SA-11 'Gadfly' Used to Down Georgian Drones – Abkhaz,”, 5 August 2008, https://web.archive.org/ 37 Mikhail Khodarenok,”Boyazn' dronov: chemu Idlib nauchil Rossiyu i Siriyui,” (Russian),, 6 March 2020, https://www.gazeta.ru/ 38 Ruslan Trad, Twitter post, 29 February 2020, https://twitter.com/ 39 Andrey Uvarov “Potyanut li «bayraktary» Donbass? O voyenno-tekhnicheskom sotrudnichestve Turtsii i Ukrainy,” (Russian),, 21 March 2020, https://www.fondsk.ru/ 40 Konstantin Bogdanov “Drony sbivayutsya v stai. Kakiye problemy pokazala ataka bespilotnikov na bazu Khmeymim,” (Russian),, 11 January 2018, https://iz.ru/ 41 Victor Murakhovsky “Pryamaya i neposredstvennaya ugroza,” (Russian),6, no. 26 (2016), https://arsenal-otechestva.ru/ 42 “Bor'ba s BLA stala odnoy iz osnovnykh zadach ucheniy voysk PVO-PRO VKS v 2019 godu,” (Russian), Ministry of Defense of Russia, 14 November 2019, https://function.mil.ru/