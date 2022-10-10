What's new

The Return of Ishaq Dar



We are back after a brief hiatus and in this episode, Uzair talks to Khurram Husain about the return of Ishaq Dar, who is already making headlines and "shouting down the dollar."

We talk about what Dar's return means, the recent FX scandal casting a dark shadow over banks, and whether any political party has a serious plan to deal with the ongoing economic crisis.

Khurram Husain is a business and economy journalist who most recently served as editor of Profit Magazine.

Chapters:
00:00 Introduction
01:20 What does Dar’s return mean?
22:40 Restructuring Chinese debt
33:30 Does the PTI have a plan?
40:20 Energy security strategy
43:40 The banks’ FX scandal
51:00 Why is the rupee appreciating?
59:20 Media’s love for Dar
01:02:00 Conclusion
 

