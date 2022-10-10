The Return of Ishaq Dar ​

We are back after a brief hiatus and in this episode, Uzair talks to Khurram Husain about the return of Ishaq Dar, who is already making headlines and "shouting down the dollar."



We talk about what Dar's return means, the recent FX scandal casting a dark shadow over banks, and whether any political party has a serious plan to deal with the ongoing economic crisis.



Khurram Husain is a business and economy journalist who most recently served as editor of Profit Magazine.



Chapters:

00:00 Introduction

01:20 What does Dar’s return mean?

22:40 Restructuring Chinese debt

33:30 Does the PTI have a plan?

40:20 Energy security strategy

43:40 The banks’ FX scandal

51:00 Why is the rupee appreciating?

59:20 Media’s love for Dar

01:02:00 Conclusion