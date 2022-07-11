What's new

The resumption of CPEC

Tomcats

Tomcats

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2020
1,703
1
1,884
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IT appears that a recent counterterrorism breakthrough has greatly helped restore Chinese confidence in Pakistan’s security apparatus and paved the way for the restoration of bilateral ties as well as CPEC-related activities, which had been on ice since late April.

Work has reportedly resumed on the Main Line 1 (ML-1) upgradation project, the largest component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative in Pakistan and the centrepiece of the second phase of CPEC.

The importance of what this breakthrough represents cannot be overstated.

Beijing — an all-weather friend and one of our strongest allies — had all but pulled the plug on its development activities in Pakistan after a brazen terrorist attack on the grounds of Karachi University left three Chinese teachers dead. It was well known that Beijing had been quite upset for some time at the impunity with which its people were being attacked on Pakistani soil. After the KU attack, it simply suspended all work on the CPEC front till the time those responsible were nabbed and security for its personnel in Pakistan assured.


The gravity of the situation can be judged from the fact that recently army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa himself had to travel to Beijing with guarantees in a bid to win the Chinese over.

It is unclear what the army chief offered to the Chinese authorities, and what terms were set for the future.

Read: Ties with China termed cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy

The recent busting of a terrorist cell linked to Baloch extremists BLA and BLF, however, has thawed the ice considerably. The operation reportedly came in coordination with a group of Chinese investigators who had arrived here and were working with the Pakistani team tasked with the case.

This unusual arrangement reflects a lack of faith on the Chinese side. It would have been much better had there been more clarity about the role of this team and whether we should expect similar arrangements in the future, as has been rumoured in some quarters.

Be that as it may, it appears that Chinese authorities are for now satisfied with the progress made and wish to resume their work. It is now up to our government and security forces to make sure there is no further incident which may imperil goodwill between the two countries again. However, there also needs to be greater transparency in our dealings with Beijing so that there is greater visibility of the progress being made under CPEC and how the project may affect the security of both foreigners working in Pakistan and the Pakistanis living here.

It is irregular for so much to continue to be negotiated behind closed doors while such a major, transformational project is being executed on our soil. Bilateral relations between Pakistan and China are not the exclusive domain of just one branch of the state that terms continue to be negotiated by it at the exclusion of all others.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2022

www.dawn.com

CPEC resumption

It is irregular for so much to be negotiated behind closed doors while such a major project is being executed on our soil.
www.dawn.com
 
shayyman

shayyman

FULL MEMBER
Feb 6, 2022
258
0
474
Country
United States
Location
Sweden
Eyewash. This gov is installed to roll back and/or cut down CPEC. This was clearly stated in the threat given to Pakistan and confirmed by Rebecca grant.
 
farok84

farok84

FULL MEMBER
May 26, 2010
630
7
1,282
Hi,

The article seems misleading. It gives impression that physical work (construction) has begun but in reality it is still stuck in financial discussions.


1657544993200.png


Up-gradation and Dualization of ML-1 and establishment of Dry Port near Havelian | China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Official Website

CPEC | China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Official Website Develop By Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives CPEC Authority 'P' block Pak-Secretariat, Islamabad,Pakistan. China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a framework of regional connectivity. CPEC will not only benefit...
cpec.gov.pk cpec.gov.pk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

MultaniGuy
West refused to invest in "Muslim Pakistan", China then filled in the void
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
84
Views
4K
Clutch
Clutch
Luosifen
Govt convenes meeting of CPEC Joint Working Group on Security after Eid
Replies
0
Views
291
Luosifen
Luosifen
Luosifen
Chinese industrial relocation possible only with completion of nine CPEC SEZs: Planning Minister
Replies
0
Views
440
Luosifen
Luosifen
ghazi52
PM Imran arrives in China on four-day visit
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Luosifen
Chinese, Pakistani FMs agree to launch ‘enhanced plan’ to safeguard security of Chinese in Pakistan
Replies
11
Views
711
帅的一匹
帅的一匹

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom