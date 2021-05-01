The result of us not uniting...

What's new

Bangladeshis hate Pakistanis
Pakistanis hate Afghans
Afghans hate Iranians
Iranians hate Turks
Turks hate Arabs

Sunnis hate Shia
Shia hate Sufi
Sufi hate Deobandi
Deobandi hate Berelvi

:blah: :blah::blah::blah:, the list of our sins goes on and on and on...

End result?

We have become harsh with each other and merciful to the enemy while our own brothers in Kashmir and Palestine look at us with utter dismay and disappointment. I mean look at 'em...look at the saudis, the dubians, bahrainis, egyptians, iranis, you name it...we are all at each other's necks while they mock our beloved Prophet pbuh, they wish and plan to bring death to the arabs while the arabs are busy making deals with them and appeasing them, opening mandirs for them...do they think they won't meet the same fate?

I pray that Allah swt gives us the strength to AT LEAST embrace and live by the highlighted part of the verse:
Screen Shot 2021-06-17 at 6.13.04 PM.png


Sorry, but I just had to share this, hoping it would motivate you enough to unite with other Muslims regardless of race, nation, sect or fiqh.
 
