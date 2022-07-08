What's new

The "Respected Hindu Leaders" of India

Today, in arguments before the Supreme Court of India in the bail hearing for Mohammed Zubair, the Solicitor General of India and the Asst Solicitor General of India called Bajrang Muni a respected Hindu religious leader

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545293808660844544

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545294133694468096

So who is Bajrang Muni - the "respected Hindu religious leader"? Let's see below

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545348276051841024

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545321782701604864

article-14.com

How Hindu Extremist Bajrang Muni Has Terrorised A Muslim Family In UP — Article 14

Delhi: On 13 April 2022, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) police arrested Mahant Bajrang Muni Udasin, a Hindu in the central district of Sitapur, for threatening ra[...]
article-14.com article-14.com

So when the top lawyers for the government that represents the majority of the people of India, defend such "religious leaders", the rot is indeed complete. A depraved society indeed!!!
 

