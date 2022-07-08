The "Respected Hindu Leaders" of India

How Hindu Extremist Bajrang Muni Has Terrorised A Muslim Family In UP — Article 14 Delhi: On 13 April 2022, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) police arrested Mahant Bajrang Muni Udasin, a Hindu in the central district of Sitapur, for threatening ra[...]

Today, in arguments before the Supreme Court of India in the bail hearing for Mohammed Zubair, the Solicitor General of India and the Asst Solicitor General of India called Bajrang Muni a respected Hindu religious leaderSo who is Bajrang Muni - the "respected Hindu religious leader"? Let's see belowSo when the top lawyers for the government that represents the majority of the people of India, defend such "religious leaders", the rot is indeed complete. A depraved society indeed!!!