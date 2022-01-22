The rental price of the Patriot battalion sent by Greece to Saudi Arabia has started to become clear.

Coincidentally, on the "same days" when the Greek Patriot battery set out for Saudi Arabia, the Saudis donated 10 million USD to Greece under the name of aid to the fight against Covid.The Greek government had the money transferred to a private bank in Greece to hide the fact that the money was for sending Patriots.The Mitsotakis government tried to cover up the scandal of not making the donation in accordance with the legal procedures, not getting the preliminary approval of the official donation acceptance committee, and not being published in the official gazette.Therefore, it is not yet known what the exact amount is, or how much other money has been deposited into private accounts within the total amount.$10 million is a pretty competitive price. In fact, Greece can generate a serious income in this way.