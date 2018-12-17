The Renaissance Dam and cut off aid ... Ethiopia asks for an American clarification

After reports that indicated US dissatisfaction with Ethiopia's stance towards the Renaissance Dam file, an Ethiopian diplomat revealed that his country had asked the United States for clarification regarding reports that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed to cut up to 130 million dollars in aid to Ethiopia due to its conflict with Egypt. And Sudan around a huge dam to build on the Blue Nile.Fitzum Ariga, Ethiopia's ambassador to the United States, said on Twitter on Monday that he had heard that the aid cut was linked to the Grand Renaissance Dam, and that he expected an explanation from the United States later today.He also stressed that the US administration is committed to working with the three countries until they reach a fair agreement on this issue.The American magazine reported that Addis Ababa may be deprived of about $ 130 million in US aid, in a move through which Washington aims to put an end to the confrontation between Ethiopia and other countries opposing the construction of the Renaissance Dam (Egypt and Sudan).'Vital threat'It is noteworthy that the Renaissance Dam that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile has become, since 2011, a source of intense tension between Addis Ababa on the one hand and Cairo and Khartoum on the other hand.This dam is expected to become the largest water-powered generation facility in Africa.Since 2011, the three countries have been negotiating to reach an agreement on filling and operating the dam, but despite the passage of all these years, they have failed to reach an agreement.While Ethiopia considers the dam necessary to achieve economic development, Egypt considers it a vital threat to it, as the Nile River provides it with more than 95% of its needs of irrigation and drinking water.In July, Ethiopia announced that it had begun filling its giant dam, which worried Cairo and Khartoum.Last week (August 20), Ethiopia revealed the date of the start of the second phase of filling the dam, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said at the time that the second phase of filling the dam lake will be next August when the rainy season, as it is expected that 18.4 billion cubic meters of Water.He also made clear that the works that will be implemented from September to next August will be crucial in completing the construction of the Renaissance Dam by 2023.