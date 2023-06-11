What's new

The remotest desert corner from any oceans in the world, no problem, Xinjiang made a desert lake an ocean resort

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

The remotest desert corner from any oceans in the world, no problem, Xinjiang made a desert lake an ocean resort

This summer is just so hot...

 
aziqbal

aziqbal

beijingwalker said:
The remotest desert corner from any oceans in the world, no problem, Xinjiang made a desert lake an ocean resort

This summer is just so hot...

Click to expand...


this is shocking

you know the Xinjiang people are a conservative culture and majority are Muslims and they do not like to go naked to the beech like Han Chinese and eat hot dogs (literally)

show some respect and stop enforcing your backward culture on these people

some people are happy to hunt with a Golden Eagle and have no internet

they have lived like nomads for centuries and thats the way they are happy

they dont want this rubbish
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Beach resort in the middle of the Xinjiang desert, the farthest place from all the seas in the world
100k15000000y3an92D43.jpg

调整大小 f90e5ec4bfa647c784be5a428e48185f.jpeg

调整大小 b881cb3035c744b9b9a0f5da38191b3e.jpeg
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

aziqbal said:
this is shocking

you know the Xinjiang people are a conservative culture and majority are Muslims and they do not like to go naked to the beech like Han Chinese and eat hot dogs (literally)

show some respect and stop enforcing your backward culture on these people

some people are happy to hunt with a Golden Eagle and have no internet

they have lived like nomads for centuries and thats the way they are happy

they dont want this rubbish
Click to expand...
Shocking? Get a life. People love water in hot summers, live with it.

Xinjiang Hotan desert Water World

 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

aziqbal said:
this is shocking

you know the Xinjiang people are a conservative culture and majority are Muslims and they do not like to go naked to the beech like Han Chinese and eat hot dogs (literally)

show some respect and stop enforcing your backward culture on these people

some people are happy to hunt with a Golden Eagle and have no internet

they have lived like nomads for centuries and thats the way they are happy

they dont want this rubbish
Click to expand...
Reminds me of the Salton Sea resort or the Soviet Sanitariums. An R&R place for people willing to live in Xinjiang. The economy and subsidies will determine how long this goes on.

What it does indicate, IMHO, ISR this becomes a trend it will indicate China is focusing on BRI more and more.

 
E

etylo

aziqbal said:
this is shocking

you know the Xinjiang people are a conservative culture and majority are Muslims and they do not like to go naked to the beech like Han Chinese and eat hot dogs (literally)

show some respect and stop enforcing your backward culture on these people

some people are happy to hunt with a Golden Eagle and have no internet

they have lived like nomads for centuries and thats the way they are happy

they dont want this rubbish
Click to expand...
If you like to live in ghetto or under rock, then doesn't mean other people like to do the same. Others like to progress unlike you.
 
Bevvy Rosh

Bevvy Rosh

aziqbal said:
this is shocking

you know the Xinjiang people are a conservative culture and majority are Muslims and they do not like to go naked to the beech like Han Chinese and eat hot dogs (literally)

show some respect and stop enforcing your backward culture on these people

some people are happy to hunt with a Golden Eagle and have no internet

they have lived like nomads for centuries and thats the way they are happy

they dont want this rubbish
Click to expand...
A Pakistani who raised voice against the Chinese to defend Uighyr Muslims?

Nice to meet you, you're a rare breed. I used to think Muslims were extinct in Pakistan.
 
Bevvy Rosh

Bevvy Rosh

etylo said:
If you like to live in ghetto or under rock, then doesn't mean other people like to do the same. Others like to progress unlike you.
Click to expand...
I don't think your tiny Chinsese brains can comprehend the concept of "freedom" and "liberty". 50-cent slaves of the CPC will never understand what it means to have a choice. Choice to live whichever way I see fit. The concept of Comradrie and Standardisation are so drilled into your head that you've no idea what it means to be free.

It is something us non-slaves hold extremely dear to our hearts and will kill/die for it. Ujighyrs just want their freedom, China wants to turn them into pseudo-Han.
 
E

etylo

Bevvy Rosh said:
I don't think your tiny Chinsese brains can comprehend the concept of "freedom" and "liberty". 50-cent slaves of the CPC will never understand what it means to have a choice. Choice to live whichever way I see fit. The concept of Comradrie and Standardisation are so drilled into your head that you've no idea what it means to be free.

It is something us non-slaves hold extremely dear to our hearts and will kill/die for it. Ujighyrs just want their freedom, China wants to turn them into pseudo-Han.
Click to expand...
You can choose to live in your shit slums and have the freedom to eat cow dungs, fool. Only really stupid will always think they are superior and live in paradise but in actual shit.
 
Bevvy Rosh

Bevvy Rosh

etylo said:
You moron can choose to live in your shit slums and have the freedom to eat cow dungs, fool. Only really stupid will always think they are superior and living in paradise but in actual shit.
Click to expand...
A minority does live in poverty in India, but China is no bigshot itself. We will earn more money in coming years, but at least we did not whore out our fredom to communists.
 
E

etylo

Bevvy Rosh said:
A minority does live in poverty in India, but China is no bigshot itself. We will earn more money in coming years, but at least we did not whore out our fredom to communists.
Click to expand...
Of course, to you brainwashed moron, everything happens in China is evil as all Indians want to believe.
 
Bevvy Rosh

Bevvy Rosh

etylo said:
Of course, to you brainwashed moron, everything happens in China is evil as all Indians want to believe.
Click to expand...
We've fought off communists in India. India is a free country, WORLD's LARGEST DEMOCRACY!!!
Taiwan is opposing China, because it does not want to become a communist slave like Hong Kong. The Taiwanese may be lesser in number, but they're defending their freedom; they'll put up a tough fight. You 50-cent guys will never understand the motivation freedom provides.
 

