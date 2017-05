The Religion of Progressive "Muslims"



Fear Allah — “A tactic by religious authorities to scare the masses into obeying them and not questioning their authority.”

Be Modest, Dress Modestly — “Just something patriarchal imams invented to oppress women.”





Stay Away from Zina — “Prudery from the mullas who are afraid of sex.”





Pray Five Times Per Day — “A man-made ritual to control the masses.”





Do Not Consume Riba — “An arbitrary rule invented by mullas so they can control the economy.”





Fast in Ramadan — “Merely a suggestion. Only fundamentalists think fasting is about avoiding food and drink. Enlightened Muslims fast with their hearts.”





Only Islam is Accepted by God — “Nauseating tribalism and the worst kind of prejudice from simpletons.”





Make Hajj — “An elaborate ruse invented by Saudis to make money from the naive Muslims masses.”





Do Not Consume Intoxicants — “Merely a suggestion to avoid addiction. Social drinking, smoking, etc., is perfectly natural and unproblematic when done in moderation.”





Remember Allah — “Mind control program used to transform people into religious robots.”





Pray to be Saved from Hell — “No such thing. God is love.”





Pray to be Granted Heaven — “Life on Earth can be Heaven if you have the right mindset.”





Heed the Words of the Messenger ﷺ — “Hadith were fabricated. Besides, Islam is about worshiping God, not a man.”





Purify Your Heart — “What is this obsession with purity?”





Repent — “A tactic to make people feel guilty about living their lives as they see fit.”





Submit to Your Creator — “Another tool to get people to turn off their brains. Submission is a violent concept anyway. I have more of a buddy-buddy relationship with God.”

Hilarious but spot on. This is exactly what those who call themselves liberal/secular/progressive "muslim" believe in.