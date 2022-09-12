The relationship between British kingdom and child abusing sex traffickers

The image, believed to have been taken in 1999, appears to show Maxwell and the criminal tycoon relaxing in the same location where Queen Elizabeth was photographed.On December 8, 2021, a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Noelle Marion Maxwell relaxing in a log cabin on Queen Elizabeth's private estate Balmoral in Scotland was shown at one of Maxwell's British trials in New York.The picture, believed to have been taken in 1999, was when Jeffrey Epstein, the criminal tycoon who ran America's largest child trafficking circle, visited the Queen's Balmoral estate with Prince Andrew, the Queen's youngest son. This photo shows Epstein and Maxwell lying comfortably and intimately on the cabin's porch. The Queen and her family have been pictured many times in front of this forest cottage over the years.Of course, the photo was released by the US Department of Justice and shown to the court to show the extent of Maxwell's close relationship with Epstein.Prince Andrew has announced he will be "stepping back" from public duties following a public backlash over his disastrous November 2019 interview with the BBC, in which he admitted to an affair with Jeffrey Epstein.Andrew alongside his motherIn June 2020, Maxwell, now 59, was charged with six felonies, including conspiracy to induce a minor to commit unlawful sexual acts, transporting a minor to commit unlawful sexual acts and perjury. She has so far denied all charges and is being held without bail in a jail in Brooklyn, New York.Maxwell and EpsteinEpstein was found in prison at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019. Of course, at least a part of the public opinion of the United States did not believe the news of Epstein's suicide, whose heart was a mine of dark secrets of the ruling elite of the United States and their criminal revelries, and they consider it a staged scenario.On Dec. 1, Sarah Ransome, 37, spoke exclusively to PEOPLE magazine about her terrifying nine-month ordeal in the captivity of Epstein and Maxwell's gang when she was flown from Scotland to New York in 2006."I was naive. I was vulnerable. I was broken," said Ransome, whose new book, Silenced no more: Surviving my Journey to Hell and Back, was released Dec. 7.Speaking about her experiences on Epstein's private island in the Caribbean, dubbed "Pedophile Island" by survivors of the crime circle, Ransome added:"It was Maxwell who was the real host. SHe was the host. SHe was the stylist. She controlled everything."MaxwellAndrew has been named in Maxwell's trial as one of the prominent friends who flew on Epstein's private jets — along with others including former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. In mid-December of last year, Prince Andrew appeared in court regarding the lawsuit filed by "Virginia Louise Giuffre" in New York City in August 2021. In the lawsuit, Giuffre alleged that the Duke of York (Elizabeth's son Andrew) forced her to have sex with him at least three times between 1999 and 2002, including when she was under 18. It happened three times in London, New York and Epstein's private island in the Caribbean. Prince Andrew has always denied these allegations.In February 2022, Andrew and Giuffre decided to reconcile. In announcing the settlement, Prince Andrew said he "regrets his association with Epstein." Part of the joint statement reads: "It is clear that Jeffrey Epstein has trafficked countless young girls over the years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein and commends the courage of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others. He pledges to support the fight by the evils of sex trafficking and by advocating for its victims, show remorse for his association with Epstein.” He denied any of Giuffre's accusations of sexual abuse.Maxwell, Giuffre and Andrew from left to rightAccording to recent news about the trial, what we know about the Duke of York's relationship with Epstein, who met in 1999, The Guardian reports, their friendship began when Prince Andrew was introduced to Epstein's partner and confidante, Maxwell.Epstein and AndrewThe extent of Epstein's relationship with Andrew or other members of the royal family of Britain is largely unknown, although previously unseen photos of the Duke of York with Epstein at Royal Scott in 2000 have recently been released. The woman in green standing between them is Maxwell :From left to right, Prince Andrew, Maxwell, Anderw's wife, Epstein