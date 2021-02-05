The recent surge of JKLF khudmukhtar group

Im astonished to say since August 2019 Pakistan has let them loose to do politics in AJK /GB to mold young minds and have them follow the path for a khud mukhtar kashmir. A lot of venom is spitted regarding Pakistan selling off Kashmir cause and giving away Kashmir to India, many of them also have PML-N past and doing it out of rivalry with PTI. Unlike India there is no human right issue in AJK or GB, Pakistan has past protecting these lands from Indian invasion yet being projected as an alien country that doesnt care about it hurts .Thousands of our people/soldiers took shahadat , some with unmarked graves.

Our problem is regardless whatever JKLF is doing (its their political right) we are not building our case among kashmiri people and having the understanding flow in that a state they want is prone to become a satellite state of an outsider not necessarily India or Pakistan but a third country hostile to Pakistan/China. It can put them under India. The utopian independence and statecraft they believe in does not exist in real world; everyone is connected, landlocked nations of such size are usually semi independent nations that depend on regional countries...

JKLF very well knows all this and also the fact that there is an opposite group in AJK that wants to join Pakistan , i fear this polarization can lead to high tensions in the valley. On top of that JKLF is against GB as a province and does politics there as well.. They all know deep inside that UN resolution will be vetoed if not by US then by China and the solution is war which they believe wont happen. I think its time we make them realize that war is still a possibility but if Pakistan gets hints that a foreign power plans to come and sit here then purpose of war is lost.

Another option is some sort of confederation with Pakistan that assures its defense and trade routes but as far as i know JKLF doesnt agree with that.



I know there are many AJK/GB people on this forum, would love their feedback..this is not in any way a question mark on their rights but a genuine concern that is raising head after the emergence of BRI.

In future we may see increased political activity in GB, AJK, Baluchistan and Western China..So its not just about kashmiris but the whole region in particular.