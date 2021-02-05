What's new

The recent surge of JKLF khudmukhtar group

-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
3,327
2
3,992
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Im astonished to say since August 2019 Pakistan has let them loose to do politics in AJK /GB to mold young minds and have them follow the path for a khud mukhtar kashmir. A lot of venom is spitted regarding Pakistan selling off Kashmir cause and giving away Kashmir to India, many of them also have PML-N past and doing it out of rivalry with PTI. Unlike India there is no human right issue in AJK or GB, Pakistan has past protecting these lands from Indian invasion yet being projected as an alien country that doesnt care about it hurts .Thousands of our people/soldiers took shahadat , some with unmarked graves.
Our problem is regardless whatever JKLF is doing (its their political right) we are not building our case among kashmiri people and having the understanding flow in that a state they want is prone to become a satellite state of an outsider not necessarily India or Pakistan but a third country hostile to Pakistan/China. It can put them under India. The utopian independence and statecraft they believe in does not exist in real world; everyone is connected, landlocked nations of such size are usually semi independent nations that depend on regional countries...
JKLF very well knows all this and also the fact that there is an opposite group in AJK that wants to join Pakistan , i fear this polarization can lead to high tensions in the valley. On top of that JKLF is against GB as a province and does politics there as well.. They all know deep inside that UN resolution will be vetoed if not by US then by China and the solution is war which they believe wont happen. I think its time we make them realize that war is still a possibility but if Pakistan gets hints that a foreign power plans to come and sit here then purpose of war is lost.
Another option is some sort of confederation with Pakistan that assures its defense and trade routes but as far as i know JKLF doesnt agree with that.

I know there are many AJK/GB people on this forum, would love their feedback..this is not in any way a question mark on their rights but a genuine concern that is raising head after the emergence of BRI.
In future we may see increased political activity in GB, AJK, Baluchistan and Western China..So its not just about kashmiris but the whole region in particular.
 
Last edited:
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,113
36
15,803
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
JKLF are considered a joke in Mirpur, Dadyal, Kotli regions. I think they still have some traction in Muzzafarabad, but even then they are a fringe element. I think it's important to let them say what they want, as long as there is an effective political opposition to counter their narrative. ISI should be careful there is not a foreign hand in funding/driving this new flicker of JKLF.

Modi's article 370 move shows exactly what the future is for an Independent Kashmir. Allah swt has told Muslims to unite, not divide - to become part of Pakistan make cultural sense, political sense, religious sense, military sense and economic sense. There is no case for independence other than the ego of a handful of people who can't muster enough votes for 1 seat.

People in AJK have concerns about the treatment handed out by the state of Pakistan, but that is no different to the concerns of the people of any other province of Pakistan.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
16,605
68
42,493
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
313ghazi said:
JKLF are considered a joke in Mirpur, Dadyal, Kotli regions. I think they still have some traction in Muzzafarabad, but even then they are a fringe element. I think it's important to let them say what they want, as long as there is an effective political opposition to counter their narrative. ISI should be careful there is not a foreign hand in funding/driving this new flicker of JKLF.

Modi's article 370 move shows exactly what the future is for an Independent Kashmir. Allah swt has told Muslims to unite, not divide - to become part of Pakistan make cultural sense, political sense, religious sense, military sense and economic sense. There is no case for independence other than the ego of a handful of people who can't muster enough votes for 1 seat.

People in AJK have concerns about the treatment handed out by the state of Pakistan, but that is no different to the concerns of the people of any other province of Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Yep JKLF lost mainstream support after their statements about being freed from Pakistan.

Sorry our forefathers who took up arms and freed our lands didn’t want that.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom